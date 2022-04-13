Crew member airlifted from oil rig near Wick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crew member who has fallen ill has been evacuated from an oil rig east of Wick.

Shetland coastguard received the call at 11.26am today.

Inverness-based Rescue 151 helicopter attended the incident approximately 14 nautical miles east off Wick.

The crew member is being evacuated due to a reported illness.

The person was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Rescue 151 made the final approach around 3.40pm.

The person’s condition is unknown.