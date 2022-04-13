Crew member airlifted from oil rig near Wick By Lottie Hood April 13, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 6:15 pm Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 is evacuating a crew member from an oil rick who has fallen ill. Pic from HM Coastguard - Aberdeen City and Shire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A crew member who has fallen ill has been evacuated from an oil rig east of Wick. Shetland coastguard received the call at 11.26am today. Inverness-based Rescue 151 helicopter attended the incident approximately 14 nautical miles east off Wick. The crew member is being evacuated due to a reported illness. The person was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Rescue 151 made the final approach around 3.40pm. The person’s condition is unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two injured people airlifted to safety off the Shetland coast Seven crew members rescued near Outer Hebrides after fishing vessel sinks Coastguard called to tow cargo vessel and seven crew members back to shore Search and rescue helicopter sent to evacuate casualty from NorthLink ferry near Peterhead