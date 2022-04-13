Vaccine service to return to Nairn after fears patients would need to travel to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Vaccine service to return to Nairn after fears patients would need to travel to Inverness

By John Ross
April 13, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 5:55 pm
The clinic will be held at Nairn Healthcare Group’s GP surgery at the Nairn and County Hospital.
A vaccination clinic will be held in Nairn next week after concerns were raised patients would have to travel to Inverness for booster jags.

Politicians joined local people in criticising a decision to ask people to travel to a clinic set up in the Eastgate Shopping Centre this month.

Covid vaccines were provided at the Nairn Healthcare Group’s GP surgery at the Nairn and County Hospital until January.

Concerns over travel

The change led to fears about elderly people having difficulty making the round trip of nearly 40 miles.

But NHS Highland says a clinic will now be held in Nairn.

A spokesman said: “Inverness is currently the closest vaccination centre to Nairn, but we continue to review our capacity and are actively establishing plans to hold clinics in other locations, such as Nairn.

“There will be a clinic in Nairn next week and details will be published on our website shortly.”

Emma Roddick says NHS Highland has “listened to reason”

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick said she is glad the health board has “listened to reason”.

She said: “It is clear that those most in need of extra protection are those most likely to face difficulty travelling, so this is the right decision.

“If we want to make our communities as safe as possible, it is vital that the most vulnerable can access vaccines easily and near to where they live.

“I will continue to press for local clinics for my Nairn constituents.”

MSP Rhoda Grant said: “Those being offered boosters at this stage are the most vulnerable and will be the least able to travel long distances.

“It is unacceptable that people in this group are being asked to travel from Nairn to Inverness, from Caithness to Ross-shire.”

Dr Adrian Baker, a senior partner in Nairn Healthcare Group, said: “We received a lot of negative feedback from patients.

“We ran a successful vaccination campaign, with over 26,000 Covid vaccines delivered. This appears to be a decision that was taken centrally.

Ready to provide vaccines locally

“We are ready willing and able to continue to provide vaccination for our patients in Nairn.”

One Nairn resident who contacted the P&J with concerns, welcomed the move.

She said: “A lot of people were upset by this. But hopefully it’s been sorted out and there is to be a local clinic.”

This week NHS Grampian admitted around 4,000 people aged 75 and over were sent to the wrong vaccine centre following an “unexplained blip” in their booking system.

A similar problem arose in the Highlands with one 92-year-old man from Thurso given an appointment in Tain, which would have meant a 150-mile round trip for a fourth jab.

