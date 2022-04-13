Big Power Off campaign: What is it and when is the next one?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Big Power Off, an online campaign to encourage a nationwide simultaneous switch off of all power, will take place again this weekend.

The movement encourages residents to turn off their power all at the same time to protest of rising energy costs.

A previous protest took place on April 10 at 10pm, when thousands of people across the UK turned off their lights and electrical equipment for 10 minutes.

The energy price cap increased by an average 54% on April 1, affecting around 22 million customers.

The campaign hopes to mess with the national energy grid, put pressure on energy companies and force the government to take action.

When is the next one?

The next 10-minute protest will take place at 7pm on April 16.

Next #BigPowerOff2 will be earlier at 7pm Saturday 16th April, just before Parliament arrives back from their holidays. RT & share on all social media platforms. Thanks to EVERYONE involved. Solidarity in numbers. Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/6b1bcP6VJu — Karen Brady🌹 (@karenbradyuk) April 10, 2022

The Big Power comes after a similar campaign that started in Spain last month, where citizens switched off power for 10 minutes at 10pm on March 10.

Following this, Spain’s government introduced a raft of financial measures, including direct aid and tax breaks, and loans for families and businesses.

Although those taking part in the campaign hope it will make a difference, the National Grid says it does not anticipate the Big Power Off movement will make a difference to supplies.

A statement from the National Grid said: “Our highly experienced and skilled control room engineers are accustomed to using various tools to manage any sudden fall or rise in demand to ensure a secure and reliable electricity supply for businesses and consumers every second of every day”.