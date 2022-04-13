Big Power Off campaign: What is it and when is the next one?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Big Power Off campaign: What is it and when is the next one?

By James Masson
April 13, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 5:29 pm
The Big Power Switch Off is intended to help combat rising energy costs.
The Big Power Off, an online campaign to encourage a nationwide simultaneous switch off of all power, will take place again this weekend.

The movement encourages residents to turn off their power all at the same time to protest of rising energy costs.

A previous protest took place on April 10 at 10pm, when thousands of people across the UK turned off their lights and electrical equipment for 10 minutes.

The energy price cap increased by an average 54% on April 1, affecting around 22 million customers.

The campaign hopes to mess with the national energy grid, put pressure on energy companies and force the government to take action.

When is the next one?

The next 10-minute protest will take place at 7pm on April 16.

The Big Power comes after a similar campaign that started in Spain last month, where citizens switched off power for 10 minutes at 10pm on March 10.

Following this, Spain’s government introduced a raft of financial measures, including direct aid and tax breaks, and loans for families and businesses.

Although those taking part in the campaign hope it will make a difference, the National Grid says it does not anticipate the Big Power Off movement will make a difference to supplies.

A statement from the National Grid said: “Our highly experienced and skilled control room engineers are accustomed to using various tools to manage any sudden fall or rise in demand to ensure a secure and reliable electricity supply for businesses and consumers every second of every day”.

