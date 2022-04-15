Skye election candidate ‘disappointed and surprised’ by Conservative poster antics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Independent candidate John Finlayson says his election posters have been partly hidden by signs promoting the Conservative party.

Mr Finlayson posted a photo on Facebook which shows his election poster on a lamp post.

A sign advertising the Scottish and Conservative and Unionist Party has been placed over the top of Mr Finlayson’s own poster.

This hides the bottom of the poster, which reads: independent candidate.

The bottom of the poster also contains legally-required information about Mr Finlayson’s election agent.

Mr Finlayson is concerned that voters will think he is standing for the Conservative party.

Voter confusion

“I received several messages over the weekend to indicate that the Tories had placed their election posters in many locations in Portree, to partly obscure my lamp post posters,” said Mr Finlayson.

“This not only didn’t allow my full message to be communicated or allow my independent status to be shown, but unbelievably it also meant that some folk read I was now a Tory candidate, which in itself was concerning to me.”

However, Conservative candidate Ruraidh Stewart called the incident “unfortunate” and stressed that the poster placement was unintentional.

“It was certainly accidental,” says Mr Stewart.

“This is a windy area so I don’t know if maybe the poster got blown about a bit.”

I'm standing as the @HighlandTories candidate for the #EileanaCheò ward, because I believe that I can make a difference. Looking forward to campaigning on the local issues facing our community today. Hope you’ll give me your support on the 5th of May. pic.twitter.com/tTTh7NnPA1 — Ruraidh Stewart (@Ruraidh_Stewart) February 18, 2022

Lamp post advertising

While some councils have banned advertising on lamp posts, Highland Council allows advertising on road verges and lighting columns.

Mr Finlayson says he has now gone out himself and lowered the Conservative posters.

He added: “I am both disappointed and surprised by this kind of action and I hope it is not being replicated anywhere else across Highland.”

Mr Stewart says he has run many election campaigns across Highland and never had issues like this before.

“There was no malice or intent here, beyond advertising my own campaign,” he said.

There are 10 candidates standing for election in the Eilean a’ Cheò ward (Skye and Raasay). Voters will select four councillors to serve the area on 5 May.

The candidates are:

Jack Clark, Liberal Democrat

John Finlayson (incumbent), Independent

Donald MacDonald, Independent

Hector Macleod, Alba

Drew Millar, SNP

Calum Munro (incumbent), Independent

Peter Ó Donnghaile, Labour

Ruraidh Stewart, Conservative

Fay Thomson, Independent