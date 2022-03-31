IN FULL: Here are the 142 people vying to become Highland councillors on May 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The list of candidates for the upcoming Highland Council election has been unveiled.

A total of 142 people have put their names forward, hoping to be elected as one of the region’s 74 councillors.

Interest in becoming a councillor has varied widely across Highland’s 21 wards.

There are 10 people contesting three positions in Inverness Central, while only four contesting three positions in Inverness Millburn.

10 people have put themselves forward for the Skye ward, and nine are vying for four positions in Cromarty Firth.

Meanwhile, Caol and Mallaig has already elected its three councillors after only three people put their names forward.

The new councillors are Andrew Baldrey from the Greens, Lib Dem John Colin Grafton and Conservative Liz Saggers.

The election takes place on May 5.

Of the 142 candidates confirmed, there are 40 Independents, 23 SNP, 21 Liberal Democrat, 21 Conservative, 14 Labour, 11 Green and 12 listed as other.

A total of 32 councillors from 2017’s intake are not standing again.

The list

Ward 1: North, West and Central Sutherland

Linda Munro and Kirsteen Currie are stepping down, Hugh Morrison is running again.

Michael Baird, Liberal Democrat

Charlotte Gibson, Conservative

Marianne Hutchison, SNP

Robert Alan Jardine, Freedom Alliance

Hugh Morrison (incumbent), Independent

Clive Soley, Labour

Philipp Tanzer, Family

Ward 2: Thurso and North West Caithness

Matthew Reiss, Struan Mackie and Karl Rosie are running again. Donnie MacKay is stepping down.

Alexander Glasgow, Independent

Iain Gregory, Independent

Ron Gunn, Liberal Democrat

Struan Mackie (incumbent), Conservative

Matthew Reiss (incumbent), Independent

Karl Rosie (incumbent), SNP

Ward 3: Wick and East Caithness

Raymond Bremner and Willie MacKay are running again, Jill Tilt is stepping down and Andrew Sinclair is running in another ward (Inverness South).

Raymond Bremner (incumbent), SNP

Bill Fernie, Independent

Andrew Jarvie (currently a councillor in Inverness South), Conservative

Neil MacDonald, Labour

A.I. Willie MacKay (incumbent), Independent

Jan McEwan, Liberal Democrat

Ward 4: East Sutherland and Edderton

Deirdre MacKay is retiring, while Richard Gale and Jim McGillivray are running again.

Max Bannerman, Conservative

Harry Christian, Libertarian

Richard Gale (incumbent), Liberal Democrat

Jim McGillivray (incumbent), Sutherland Independent

Leslie-anne Niven, SNP

Ward 5: Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh

Ian Cockburn, Derek MacLeod and Alexander MacInnes are stepping down. Biz Campbell is running again.

Chris Birt, SNP

Biz Campbell (incumbent), Sutherland Independent

Margot Kerr, Liberal Democrat

Liz Kraft, SNP

Patrick Logue, Conservative

Ward 6: Cromarty Firth

Carolyn Wilson and Mike Finlayson are stepping down. Maxine Morley-Smith and Pauline Munro are running again.

Andrew Phillip Baxter, Conservative

Tamala Collier, SNP

Eric Fraser, Independent

Pauline Munro (incumbent), Independent

Maxine Morley-Smith (incumbent), Independent

Molly Nolan, Liberal Democrat

Daniel Reat, Green

Kate Stevenson, Independent

Kirsty Stewart, Labour

Ward 7: Tain and Easter Ross

All three previous councillors: Derek Louden, Alasdair Rhind and Fiona Robertson are running again.

Derek Louden (incumbent), SNP

Veronica Morrison, Conservative

Sarah Rawlings, Liberal Democrat

Alasdair Rhind (incumbent), Independent

Fiona Robertson (incumbent), Independent

Ward 8: Dingwall and Seaforth

Councillors Graham MacKenzie, Margaret Paterson and Angela MacLean are all running again. Alister MacKinnon is stepping down.

Gavin Berkenheger, Conservative

Les Hood, Labour

Sean Edward Kennedy, Independent

Graham Alexander MacKenzie (incumbent), SNP

Angela MacLean (incumbent), Liberal Democrat

Margaret Paterson (incumbent), Independent

Thomas Widrow, Green

Ward 9: Black Isle

All three councillors – Craig Fraser, Gordon Adam and Jennifer Barclay – are stepping down.

Sarah Atkin, Independent

Margaret Bryant, Labour

Lyndsey Johnston, SNP

Morven-May MacCallum, Liberal Democrat

Okain John McLennan, Independent

Bev Smith, Independent

Theo Stratton, Conservative

Anne Thomas, Green

Ward 10: Eilean a’ Cheò (Skye and Raasay)

John Finlayson and Callum Munro are standing again. John Gordon and Calum MacLeod are standing down.

Jack Clark, Liberal Democrat

John Finlayson (incumbent), Independent

Donald MacDonald, Independent

Hector Macleod, Alba

Drew Millar, SNP

Calum Munro (incumbent), Independent

Peter Ó Donnghaile, Labour

Ruraidh Stewart, Conservative

Fay Thomson, Independent

Ward 11: Caol and Mallaig

Allan Henderson and Denis Rixson are standing down, Ben Thompson resigned within six months of the election and his seat has remained vacant.

As only three people put their names forward, this election is uncontested and the new councillors are:

Andrew Baldrey, Green

John Colin Grafton, Liberal Democrat

Liz Saggers, Conservative

Ward 12: Aird and Loch Ness

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson and Inverness provost Helen Carmichael are both standing down.

David Fraser and Emma Knox are running again.

Chris Ballance, Green

Helen Crawford, Conservative

Aarron Duncan-MacLeod, Independent

David Fraser (incumbent), Independent

Holly Kingham, Liberal Democrat

Emma Knox (incumbent), SNP

Michael Perera, Labour

Ward 13: Inverness West

Alex Graham and Bill Boyd are standing again. Colin Aitken is running in Inverness South.

Bill Boyd (incumbent), SNP

Ryan Forbes, Conservative

Iain Forsyth, ISP

Shaun Alexander Fraser, Labour

Alex Graham (incumbent), Liberal Democrat

Ryan MacKintosh, Green

Duncan McDonald, Independent

David Sansum, Independent

Helen Smith, Independent

Ward 14: Inverness Central

Janet Campbell and Emma Roddick are standing down. Bet McAllister is running again.

Andrew Barnett, Independent

Michael Cameron, SNP

Donald MacKenzie, Conservative

Luigi Andrew MacKinnon, Independent

Kate MacLean, SNP

Bet McAllister (incumbent), Labour

John William McColl, Family

Martin Rattray, Liberal Democrat

Sean Robertson, TUSC

Arun Sharma, Green

Ward 15: Inverness Ness-side

Alasdair Christie and Ron MacWilliam are running again. Callum Smith is stepping down.

Alasdair Christie (incumbent), Liberal Democrat

Jackie Hendry, SNP

Calum Mark Liptrot, Libertarian

Andrew MacKintosh, Labour

Claire MacLean, Green

Ron MacWilliam (incumbent), Independent

Ric Scott, Conservative

Ward 16: Inverness Millburn

Jimmy Gray is standing down. Isabelle MacKenzie and Ian Brown are running again.

Ian Brown (incumbent), SNP

David Gregg, Liberal Democrat

Isabelle MacKenzie (incumbent), Conservative

Lewis Whyte, Labour

Ward 17: Culloden and Ardersier

Glynis Campbell-Sinclair and Trish Robertson are running again. Roddy Balfour is stepping down.

Steven Calvert, Labour

Glynis Campbell-Sinclair (incumbent), SNP

Mya Chemonges-Murzynowska, Alba

Morven Reid, Independent

Mel Robertson, Independent

Trish Robertson (incumbent), Liberal Democrat

Mary Scanlon, Conservative

Ward 18: Nairn and Cawdor

Laurie Fraser is standing again. Liz MacDonald and Peter Saggers are stepping down, Tom Heggie died on February 23.

Kevin Brooks, Independent

Laurie Fraser (incumbent), Independent

Michael Green, Independent

Barbara Babs Jarvie, Conservative

Cal MacLeod, Family

Paul Oldham, SNP

Kevin Reid, Liberal Democrat

Marjory Smith, Alba

Ward 19: Inverness South

Ken Gowans and Duncan MacPherson are standing again. Andrew Jarvie is running in Wick and East Caithness, Carolyn Caddick is stepping down.

Colin Aitken, Liberal Democrat (councillor in Inverness West)

Jimmy Duncan, Alba

Claire Filer, Green

Ken Gowans (incumbent), SNP

David Jardine, Labour

Duncan MacPherson (incumbent), Independent

Andrew Sinclair (councillor in Wick and East Caithness), Conservative

Ward 20: Badenoch and Strathspey

All four current councillors – Bill Lobban, John Bruce, Muriel Cockburn and Pippa Hadley – are standing again.

John Bruce (incumbent), Conservative

Muriel Cockburn (incumbent), SNP

Dave Fallows, SNP

Declan Gallacher, Liberal Democrat

Pippa Hadley (incumbent), Green

Russell Jones, Independent

Bill Lobban (incumbent), Independent

Charlie Whelan, Labour

Ward 21: Fort William and Ardnamurchan

Sarah Fanet is standing again, Blair Allan, Niall McLean and Andrew Baxter are stepping down.

Sarah Fanet (incumbent), SNP

Fiona Fawcett, Conservative

Angus MacDonald, Liberal Democrat

Thomas MacLennan, Independent

Kate Willis, Green