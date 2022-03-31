IN FULL: Here are the 142 people vying to become Highland councillors on May 5

The list of candidates for the upcoming Highland Council election has been unveiled.
A total of 142 people have put their names forward, hoping to be elected as one of the region’s 74 councillors.
Interest in becoming a councillor has varied widely across Highland’s 21 wards.
There are 10 people contesting three positions in Inverness Central, while only four contesting three positions in Inverness Millburn.
10 people have put themselves forward for the Skye ward, and nine are vying for four positions in Cromarty Firth.
Meanwhile, Caol and Mallaig has already elected its three councillors after only three people put their names forward.
The new councillors are Andrew Baldrey from the Greens, Lib Dem John Colin Grafton and Conservative Liz Saggers.
The election takes place on May 5.
Of the 142 candidates confirmed, there are 40 Independents, 23 SNP, 21 Liberal Democrat, 21 Conservative, 14 Labour, 11 Green and 12 listed as other.
A total of 32 councillors from 2017’s intake are not standing again.
The list
Ward 1: North, West and Central Sutherland
Linda Munro and Kirsteen Currie are stepping down, Hugh Morrison is running again.
- Michael Baird, Liberal Democrat
- Charlotte Gibson, Conservative
- Marianne Hutchison, SNP
- Robert Alan Jardine, Freedom Alliance
- Hugh Morrison (incumbent), Independent
- Clive Soley, Labour
- Philipp Tanzer, Family
Ward 2: Thurso and North West Caithness
Matthew Reiss, Struan Mackie and Karl Rosie are running again. Donnie MacKay is stepping down.
- Alexander Glasgow, Independent
- Iain Gregory, Independent
- Ron Gunn, Liberal Democrat
- Struan Mackie (incumbent), Conservative
- Matthew Reiss (incumbent), Independent
- Karl Rosie (incumbent), SNP
Ward 3: Wick and East Caithness
Raymond Bremner and Willie MacKay are running again, Jill Tilt is stepping down and Andrew Sinclair is running in another ward (Inverness South).
- Raymond Bremner (incumbent), SNP
- Bill Fernie, Independent
- Andrew Jarvie (currently a councillor in Inverness South), Conservative
- Neil MacDonald, Labour
- A.I. Willie MacKay (incumbent), Independent
- Jan McEwan, Liberal Democrat
Ward 4: East Sutherland and Edderton
Deirdre MacKay is retiring, while Richard Gale and Jim McGillivray are running again.
- Max Bannerman, Conservative
- Harry Christian, Libertarian
- Richard Gale (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
- Jim McGillivray (incumbent), Sutherland Independent
- Leslie-anne Niven, SNP
Ward 5: Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh
Ian Cockburn, Derek MacLeod and Alexander MacInnes are stepping down. Biz Campbell is running again.
- Chris Birt, SNP
- Biz Campbell (incumbent), Sutherland Independent
- Margot Kerr, Liberal Democrat
- Liz Kraft, SNP
- Patrick Logue, Conservative
Ward 6: Cromarty Firth
Carolyn Wilson and Mike Finlayson are stepping down. Maxine Morley-Smith and Pauline Munro are running again.
- Andrew Phillip Baxter, Conservative
- Tamala Collier, SNP
- Eric Fraser, Independent
- Pauline Munro (incumbent), Independent
- Maxine Morley-Smith (incumbent), Independent
- Molly Nolan, Liberal Democrat
- Daniel Reat, Green
- Kate Stevenson, Independent
- Kirsty Stewart, Labour
Ward 7: Tain and Easter Ross
All three previous councillors: Derek Louden, Alasdair Rhind and Fiona Robertson are running again.
- Derek Louden (incumbent), SNP
- Veronica Morrison, Conservative
- Sarah Rawlings, Liberal Democrat
- Alasdair Rhind (incumbent), Independent
- Fiona Robertson (incumbent), Independent
Ward 8: Dingwall and Seaforth
Councillors Graham MacKenzie, Margaret Paterson and Angela MacLean are all running again. Alister MacKinnon is stepping down.
- Gavin Berkenheger, Conservative
- Les Hood, Labour
- Sean Edward Kennedy, Independent
- Graham Alexander MacKenzie (incumbent), SNP
- Angela MacLean (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
- Margaret Paterson (incumbent), Independent
- Thomas Widrow, Green
Ward 9: Black Isle
All three councillors – Craig Fraser, Gordon Adam and Jennifer Barclay – are stepping down.
- Sarah Atkin, Independent
- Margaret Bryant, Labour
- Lyndsey Johnston, SNP
- Morven-May MacCallum, Liberal Democrat
- Okain John McLennan, Independent
- Bev Smith, Independent
- Theo Stratton, Conservative
- Anne Thomas, Green
Ward 10: Eilean a’ Cheò (Skye and Raasay)
John Finlayson and Callum Munro are standing again. John Gordon and Calum MacLeod are standing down.
- Jack Clark, Liberal Democrat
- John Finlayson (incumbent), Independent
- Donald MacDonald, Independent
- Hector Macleod, Alba
- Drew Millar, SNP
- Calum Munro (incumbent), Independent
- Peter Ó Donnghaile, Labour
- Ruraidh Stewart, Conservative
- Fay Thomson, Independent
Ward 11: Caol and Mallaig
Allan Henderson and Denis Rixson are standing down, Ben Thompson resigned within six months of the election and his seat has remained vacant.
As only three people put their names forward, this election is uncontested and the new councillors are:
- Andrew Baldrey, Green
- John Colin Grafton, Liberal Democrat
- Liz Saggers, Conservative
Ward 12: Aird and Loch Ness
Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson and Inverness provost Helen Carmichael are both standing down.
David Fraser and Emma Knox are running again.
- Chris Ballance, Green
- Helen Crawford, Conservative
- Aarron Duncan-MacLeod, Independent
- David Fraser (incumbent), Independent
- Holly Kingham, Liberal Democrat
- Emma Knox (incumbent), SNP
- Michael Perera, Labour
Ward 13: Inverness West
Alex Graham and Bill Boyd are standing again. Colin Aitken is running in Inverness South.
- Bill Boyd (incumbent), SNP
- Ryan Forbes, Conservative
- Iain Forsyth, ISP
- Shaun Alexander Fraser, Labour
- Alex Graham (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
- Ryan MacKintosh, Green
- Duncan McDonald, Independent
- David Sansum, Independent
- Helen Smith, Independent
Ward 14: Inverness Central
Janet Campbell and Emma Roddick are standing down. Bet McAllister is running again.
- Andrew Barnett, Independent
- Michael Cameron, SNP
- Donald MacKenzie, Conservative
- Luigi Andrew MacKinnon, Independent
- Kate MacLean, SNP
- Bet McAllister (incumbent), Labour
- John William McColl, Family
- Martin Rattray, Liberal Democrat
- Sean Robertson, TUSC
- Arun Sharma, Green
Ward 15: Inverness Ness-side
Alasdair Christie and Ron MacWilliam are running again. Callum Smith is stepping down.
- Alasdair Christie (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
- Jackie Hendry, SNP
- Calum Mark Liptrot, Libertarian
- Andrew MacKintosh, Labour
- Claire MacLean, Green
- Ron MacWilliam (incumbent), Independent
- Ric Scott, Conservative
Ward 16: Inverness Millburn
Jimmy Gray is standing down. Isabelle MacKenzie and Ian Brown are running again.
- Ian Brown (incumbent), SNP
- David Gregg, Liberal Democrat
- Isabelle MacKenzie (incumbent), Conservative
- Lewis Whyte, Labour
Ward 17: Culloden and Ardersier
Glynis Campbell-Sinclair and Trish Robertson are running again. Roddy Balfour is stepping down.
- Steven Calvert, Labour
- Glynis Campbell-Sinclair (incumbent), SNP
- Mya Chemonges-Murzynowska, Alba
- Morven Reid, Independent
- Mel Robertson, Independent
- Trish Robertson (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
- Mary Scanlon, Conservative
Ward 18: Nairn and Cawdor
Laurie Fraser is standing again. Liz MacDonald and Peter Saggers are stepping down, Tom Heggie died on February 23.
- Kevin Brooks, Independent
- Laurie Fraser (incumbent), Independent
- Michael Green, Independent
- Barbara Babs Jarvie, Conservative
- Cal MacLeod, Family
- Paul Oldham, SNP
- Kevin Reid, Liberal Democrat
- Marjory Smith, Alba
Ward 19: Inverness South
Ken Gowans and Duncan MacPherson are standing again. Andrew Jarvie is running in Wick and East Caithness, Carolyn Caddick is stepping down.
- Colin Aitken, Liberal Democrat (councillor in Inverness West)
- Jimmy Duncan, Alba
- Claire Filer, Green
- Ken Gowans (incumbent), SNP
- David Jardine, Labour
- Duncan MacPherson (incumbent), Independent
- Andrew Sinclair (councillor in Wick and East Caithness), Conservative
Ward 20: Badenoch and Strathspey
All four current councillors – Bill Lobban, John Bruce, Muriel Cockburn and Pippa Hadley – are standing again.
- John Bruce (incumbent), Conservative
- Muriel Cockburn (incumbent), SNP
- Dave Fallows, SNP
- Declan Gallacher, Liberal Democrat
- Pippa Hadley (incumbent), Green
- Russell Jones, Independent
- Bill Lobban (incumbent), Independent
- Charlie Whelan, Labour
Ward 21: Fort William and Ardnamurchan
Sarah Fanet is standing again, Blair Allan, Niall McLean and Andrew Baxter are stepping down.
- Sarah Fanet (incumbent), SNP
- Fiona Fawcett, Conservative
- Angus MacDonald, Liberal Democrat
- Thomas MacLennan, Independent
- Kate Willis, Green