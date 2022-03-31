IN FULL: Here are the 142 people vying to become Highland councillors on May 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

IN FULL: Here are the 142 people vying to become Highland councillors on May 5

By Stuart Findlay
March 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:47 am
Post Thumbnail

The list of candidates for the upcoming Highland Council election has been unveiled.

A total of 142 people have put their names forward, hoping to be elected as one of the region’s 74 councillors.

Interest in becoming a councillor has varied widely across Highland’s 21 wards.

There are 10 people contesting three positions in Inverness Central, while only four contesting three positions in Inverness Millburn.

10 people have put themselves forward for the Skye ward, and nine are vying for four positions in Cromarty Firth.

Meanwhile, Caol and Mallaig has already elected its three councillors after only three people put their names forward.

The new councillors are Andrew Baldrey from the Greens, Lib Dem John Colin Grafton and Conservative Liz Saggers.

The election takes place on May 5.

Of the 142 candidates confirmed, there are 40 Independents, 23 SNP, 21 Liberal Democrat, 21 Conservative, 14 Labour, 11 Green and 12 listed as other.

A total of 32 councillors from 2017’s intake are not standing again.

The list

Ward 1: North, West and Central Sutherland

Linda Munro and Kirsteen Currie are stepping down, Hugh Morrison is running again.

  • Michael Baird, Liberal Democrat
  • Charlotte Gibson, Conservative
  • Marianne Hutchison, SNP
  • Robert Alan Jardine, Freedom Alliance
  • Hugh Morrison (incumbent), Independent
  • Clive Soley, Labour
  • Philipp Tanzer, Family
Durness councillor and owner of the Smoo Cave Hotel, Hugh Morrison, is standing again.

Ward 2: Thurso and North West Caithness

Matthew Reiss, Struan Mackie and Karl Rosie are running again. Donnie MacKay is stepping down.

  • Alexander Glasgow, Independent
  • Iain Gregory, Independent
  • Ron Gunn, Liberal Democrat
  • Struan Mackie (incumbent), Conservative
  • Matthew Reiss (incumbent), Independent
  • Karl Rosie (incumbent), SNP

Ward 3: Wick and East Caithness

Raymond Bremner and Willie MacKay are running again, Jill Tilt is stepping down and Andrew Sinclair is running in another ward (Inverness South).

  • Raymond Bremner (incumbent), SNP
  • Bill Fernie, Independent
  • Andrew Jarvie (currently a councillor in Inverness South), Conservative
  • Neil MacDonald, Labour
  • A.I. Willie MacKay (incumbent), Independent
  • Jan McEwan, Liberal Democrat
Wick councillor Raymond Bremner is currently leader of the opposition at Highland Council. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Ward 4: East Sutherland and Edderton

Deirdre MacKay is retiring, while Richard Gale and Jim McGillivray are running again.

  • Max Bannerman, Conservative
  • Harry Christian, Libertarian
  • Richard Gale (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
  • Jim McGillivray (incumbent), Sutherland Independent
  • Leslie-anne Niven, SNP

Ward 5: Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh

Ian Cockburn, Derek MacLeod and Alexander MacInnes are stepping down. Biz Campbell is running again.

  • Chris Birt, SNP
  • Biz Campbell (incumbent), Sutherland Independent
  • Margot Kerr, Liberal Democrat
  • Liz Kraft, SNP
  • Patrick Logue, Conservative
Biz Campbell has been a Highland councillor since 1999.

Ward 6: Cromarty Firth

Carolyn Wilson and Mike Finlayson are stepping down. Maxine Morley-Smith and Pauline Munro are running again.

  • Andrew Phillip Baxter, Conservative
  • Tamala Collier, SNP
  • Eric Fraser, Independent
  • Pauline Munro (incumbent), Independent
  • Maxine Morley-Smith (incumbent), Independent
  • Molly Nolan, Liberal Democrat
  • Daniel Reat, Green
  • Kate Stevenson, Independent
  • Kirsty Stewart, Labour

Ward 7: Tain and Easter Ross

All three previous councillors: Derek Louden, Alasdair Rhind and Fiona Robertson are running again.

  • Derek Louden (incumbent), SNP
  • Veronica Morrison, Conservative
  • Sarah Rawlings, Liberal Democrat
  • Alasdair Rhind (incumbent), Independent
  • Fiona Robertson (incumbent), Independent
Tain councillor Alasdair Rhind

Ward 8: Dingwall and Seaforth

Councillors Graham MacKenzie, Margaret Paterson and Angela MacLean are all running again. Alister MacKinnon is stepping down.

  • Gavin Berkenheger, Conservative
  • Les Hood, Labour
  • Sean Edward Kennedy, Independent
  • Graham Alexander MacKenzie (incumbent), SNP
  • Angela MacLean (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
  • Margaret Paterson (incumbent), Independent
  • Thomas Widrow, Green

Ward 9: Black Isle

All three councillors – Craig Fraser, Gordon Adam and Jennifer Barclay – are stepping down.

  • Sarah Atkin, Independent
  • Margaret Bryant, Labour
  • Lyndsey Johnston, SNP
  • Morven-May MacCallum, Liberal Democrat
  • Okain John McLennan, Independent
  • Bev Smith, Independent
  • Theo Stratton, Conservative
  • Anne Thomas, Green

Ward 10: Eilean a’ Cheò (Skye and Raasay)

John Finlayson and Callum Munro are standing again. John Gordon and Calum MacLeod are standing down.

  • Jack Clark, Liberal Democrat
  • John Finlayson (incumbent), Independent
  • Donald MacDonald, Independent
  • Hector Macleod, Alba
  • Drew Millar, SNP
  • Calum Munro (incumbent), Independent
  • Peter Ó Donnghaile, Labour
  • Ruraidh Stewart, Conservative
  • Fay Thomson, Independent
John Finlayson is standing as a candidate in Skye again.

Ward 11: Caol and Mallaig

Allan Henderson and Denis Rixson are standing down, Ben Thompson resigned within six months of the election and his seat has remained vacant.

As only three people put their names forward, this election is uncontested and the new councillors are:

  • Andrew Baldrey, Green
  • John Colin Grafton, Liberal Democrat
  • Liz Saggers, Conservative

Ward 12: Aird and Loch Ness

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson and Inverness provost Helen Carmichael are both standing down.

David Fraser and Emma Knox are running again.

  • Chris Ballance, Green
  • Helen Crawford, Conservative
  • Aarron Duncan-MacLeod, Independent
  • David Fraser (incumbent), Independent
  • Holly Kingham, Liberal Democrat
  • Emma Knox (incumbent), SNP
  • Michael Perera, Labour
Highland Council will have a new leader after Margaret Davidson announced her decision to stand down.

Ward 13: Inverness West

Alex Graham and Bill Boyd are standing again. Colin Aitken is running in Inverness South.

  • Bill Boyd (incumbent), SNP
  • Ryan Forbes, Conservative
  • Iain Forsyth, ISP
  • Shaun Alexander Fraser, Labour
  • Alex Graham (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
  • Ryan MacKintosh, Green
  • Duncan McDonald, Independent
  • David Sansum, Independent
  • Helen Smith, Independent

Ward 14: Inverness Central

Janet Campbell and  Emma Roddick are standing down. Bet McAllister is running again.

  • Andrew Barnett, Independent
  • Michael Cameron, SNP
  • Donald MacKenzie, Conservative
  • Luigi Andrew MacKinnon, Independent
  • Kate MacLean, SNP
  • Bet McAllister (incumbent), Labour
  • John William McColl, Family
  • Martin Rattray, Liberal Democrat
  • Sean Robertson, TUSC
  • Arun Sharma, Green
Councillor Bet McAllister is standing once again in Inverness Central.

Ward 15: Inverness Ness-side

Alasdair Christie and Ron MacWilliam are running again. Callum Smith is stepping down.

  • Alasdair Christie (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
  • Jackie Hendry, SNP
  • Calum Mark Liptrot, Libertarian
  • Andrew MacKintosh, Labour
  • Claire MacLean, Green
  • Ron MacWilliam (incumbent), Independent
  • Ric Scott, Conservative

Ward 16: Inverness Millburn

Jimmy Gray is standing down. Isabelle MacKenzie and Ian Brown are running again.

  • Ian Brown (incumbent), SNP
  • David Gregg, Liberal Democrat
  • Isabelle MacKenzie (incumbent), Conservative
  • Lewis Whyte, Labour

Ward 17: Culloden and Ardersier

Glynis Campbell-Sinclair and Trish Robertson are running again. Roddy Balfour is stepping down.

  • Steven Calvert, Labour
  • Glynis Campbell-Sinclair (incumbent), SNP
  • Mya Chemonges-Murzynowska, Alba
  • Morven Reid, Independent
  • Mel Robertson, Independent
  • Trish Robertson (incumbent), Liberal Democrat
  • Mary Scanlon, Conservative
Glynis Campbell-Sinclair is standing again in Culloden and Ardersier.

Ward 18: Nairn and Cawdor

Laurie Fraser is standing again. Liz MacDonald and Peter Saggers are stepping down, Tom Heggie died on February 23.

  • Kevin Brooks, Independent
  • Laurie Fraser (incumbent), Independent
  • Michael Green, Independent
  • Barbara Babs Jarvie, Conservative
  • Cal MacLeod, Family
  • Paul Oldham, SNP
  • Kevin Reid, Liberal Democrat
  • Marjory Smith, Alba
Nairn councillor Laurie Fraser.

Ward 19: Inverness South

Ken Gowans and Duncan MacPherson are standing again. Andrew Jarvie is running in Wick and East Caithness, Carolyn Caddick is stepping down.

  • Colin Aitken, Liberal Democrat (councillor in Inverness West)
  • Jimmy Duncan, Alba
  • Claire Filer, Green
  • Ken Gowans (incumbent), SNP
  • David Jardine, Labour
  • Duncan MacPherson (incumbent), Independent
  • Andrew Sinclair (councillor in Wick and East Caithness), Conservative

Ward 20: Badenoch and Strathspey

All four current councillors – Bill Lobban, John Bruce, Muriel Cockburn and Pippa Hadley – are standing again.

  • John Bruce (incumbent), Conservative
  • Muriel Cockburn (incumbent), SNP
  • Dave Fallows, SNP
  • Declan Gallacher, Liberal Democrat
  • Pippa Hadley (incumbent), Green
  • Russell Jones, Independent
  • Bill Lobban (incumbent), Independent
  • Charlie Whelan, Labour
Councillor John Bruce has put his name forward once again.

Ward 21: Fort William and Ardnamurchan

Sarah Fanet is standing again, Blair Allan, Niall McLean and Andrew Baxter are stepping down.

  • Sarah Fanet (incumbent), SNP
  • Fiona Fawcett, Conservative
  • Angus MacDonald, Liberal Democrat
  • Thomas MacLennan, Independent
  • Kate Willis, Green

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]