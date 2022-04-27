Sale of two vintage fire engines sends £18,000 to Ukraine victims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have donated £18,000 to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal after selling two vintage fire engines.

The 20-tonne Predator fire engines have been in service with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) since the mid-90s.

Still in pristine condition, members of the fire service initially wanted to donate the engines to crews in Ukraine but couldn’t due to transport.

James Millar, chief fire officer at HIAL said: “Given the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine we wanted to support the aid efforts to help people in the best way we could.

“As part of our replacement and modernisation programme the vehicles were sold and on this occasion the proceeds will be forwarded to the British Red Cross.”

‘I’ve seen them come into service and now I’ve seen them go’

The donated money will help the British Red Cross continue its efforts in Ukraine, which include delivering first aid training and distributing aid packages.

Before they were sold, the fire engines were used in Islay, Cambeltown and Dundee.

Dundee airport fire manager, Andrew Lindsay, remembers the fire engines arriving when he worked in Islay.

“I’ve seen them come into service and now I’ve seen them go,” he said.

“Just prior to the engines being sold I was able to invite my grandson along to sit in the cabin and he was thrilled.

“These machines have been maintained expertly and could still do a job somewhere, although we don’t know who bought them. I’m delighted the money raised is going to support Ukrainians in their time of need.”