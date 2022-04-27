Sale of two vintage fire engines sends £18,000 to Ukraine victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sale of two vintage fire engines sends £18,000 to Ukraine victims

By Lauren Robertson
April 27, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 3:20 pm
The vintage Predator fire engines were sold for £18,000.

Fire crews have donated £18,000 to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal after selling two vintage fire engines.

The 20-tonne Predator fire engines have been in service with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) since the mid-90s.

Still in pristine condition, members of the fire service initially wanted to donate the engines to crews in Ukraine but couldn’t due to transport.

James Millar, chief fire officer at HIAL said: “Given the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine we wanted to support the aid efforts to help people in the best way we could.

“As part of our replacement and modernisation programme the vehicles were sold and on this occasion the proceeds will be forwarded to the British Red Cross.”

‘I’ve seen them come into service and now I’ve seen them go’

The donated money will help the British Red Cross continue its efforts in Ukraine, which include delivering first aid training and distributing aid packages.

Before they were sold, the fire engines were used in Islay, Cambeltown and Dundee.

Dundee airport fire manager, Andrew Lindsay, remembers the fire engines arriving when he worked in Islay.

“I’ve seen them come into service and now I’ve seen them go,” he said.

“Just prior to the engines being sold I was able to invite my grandson along to sit in the cabin and he was thrilled.

“These machines have been maintained expertly and could still do a job somewhere, although we don’t know who bought them. I’m delighted the money raised is going to support Ukrainians in their time of need.”

