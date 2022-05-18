Call to review church representatives’ positions on Orkney’s education committee comes during first meeting of full council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Call to review church representatives’ positions on Orkney’s education committee comes during first meeting of full council

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
May 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Three church representatives have been accepted onto Orkney council's education committee
Three church representatives have been accepted onto Orkney council's education, leisure and, housing – although not everyone is happy about it.

A call to review the powers of church representatives on Orkney’s education committee was made at the full council’s first meeting this week.

Councillors were invited to accept Rev Fraser Macnaughton’s returning to the education, leisure, and housing committee on Monday morning.

They were also asked to accept two more appointments in Rev Susan Kirkbride and Marie Lock.

Under Scots Law, three seats must be open for religious representatives on councils’ education committees.

Two of these three seats on the Orkney committee have sat empty for a long time.

Rev Macnaughton’s predecessor on the committee, Hugh Halcro Johnston questioned whether they’ve ever been filled before.

All three church representative seats finally filled on education committee

In Orkney, and across Scotland, one of the three seats is kept for a representative from a protestant church.

However, there has been criticism of the full voting rights given to the representatives.

Following May 5’s council elections, Humanist Society Scotland called for councils to remove these rights.

At Monday’s full council meeting, councillor John Ross Scott asked for two of the church representative positions to remain empty so a report could be prepared on “the actual representation of the committee”.

Rev Fraser Macnaughton will continue to serve on Orkney council’s education, leisure, and housing committee.

He asked for this report to not only look at voting rights but also for parent and student representatives to be added to the committee.

He said: “My views differ in regard to having three church representatives with voting rights on the education committee. I think it’s wrong in this day and age.

“I know it’s a statutory duty requirement so it has to go ahead. But, I think it’s wrong that the government has this law. I would hope that this law would be changed.

“I’m not against one representative from the church, but I think it’s wrong that there are three with voting rights.

‘I would hope this law would be changed’

“There are some church reps across Scotland that didn’t have voting rights. So, that can be looked into.”

Gavin Mitchell, the council’s head of legal services, said the council had a duty to appoint the three church representatives and they would be appointed with full voting rights.

Appointing them without voting rights would call for a policy change, which could not be done at the meeting.

However, a notice of motion could be given or a report could come to a future meeting.

Mr Mitchell explained that no amendment could be made at Monday’s meeting.

Therefore, the three church representatives were accepted and they will sit on the committee for the full council term until 2027.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]