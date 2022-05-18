Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards return to highlight inspirational youngsters across the region

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An awards night that recognises inspirational young people in the Highlands will pay tribute to Balloch boy who died of a rare condition.

Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards (YHA) will return to Inverness in August, and one of the awards has been renamed the Leo Flett Child of Bravery Award.

It is a tribute to four-year-old Leo who died from a rare form of muscular dystrophy in 2019.

His parents will present the award on the night, and mum Louise said: “We are extremely honoured and proud to have been asked to present the newly named Leo Flett Child of Bravery Award at Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards this year.

“The change to the name is a very fitting tribute to Leo and is something that has warmed our hearts, knowing that his memory will be kept alive in this way.”

Congratulations to all of our incredible award winners. You are amazing! 💜 Posted by Amelia's Fundraising Journey on Friday, 30 August 2019

‘Overwhelmed by the support’

The awards will take place on August 26 at Drumossie Hotel in Inverness with the families of those children nominated for awards invited to attend.

The awards were dreamt up by Kelly Macrae in honour of her daughter Amelia, who was at 32 weeks, weighing just 3lb. Now nearly eight, she has global development delay, autism, epilepsy and is non-verbal.

Mrs Macrae has been fundraising for charities that have supported the family through tough times, raising more than £60,000 over the years.

She said: “I am so excited to bring Amelia’s Young highlander Awards back this year and I am overwhelmed by the support I have already had from businesses all over the Highlands and Islands.

“I’m hoping we can raise as much money as possible this year for NHS Play Specialists and Drummond School, both of whom have been a huge support to me, my family, and of course Amelia over the years.”

Nominate a child for an award

Nominations for Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards are now open and will be judged by a panel of judges from local businesses.

The categories are as follows:

Child of Courage Award – sponsored by Macleod & MacCallum

Amelia’s Keep on Swimming Award – sponsored by Caley Timber and Building Supplies

Special Sibling Award – sponsored by The Midge Bite, Achnasheen

Child Fundraiser Award – sponsored by Clarsach

Child Hero Award – sponsor TBC

Leo Flett Child of Bravery Award – sponsored by Louise and Mitchell Flett

Child Carer Award – sponsored by North Coast Cars

The Wellbeing Child Award – sponsored by Scott’s Wellbeing and Counselling Services

Special Recognition Award – sponsored by Mrs Lorraine Christie

Child Community Award – sponsored by GEG Capital

This year’s event has been sponsored by Caley Timber and Building Supplies and will be presented by Liam Christie from North Highland Events.

You can find more information about each category and nominate anyone under 16 for an award here.