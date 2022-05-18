Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards return to highlight inspirational youngsters across the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards return to highlight inspirational youngsters across the region

By Lauren Robertson
May 18, 2022, 12:28 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 1:25 pm
Winners from the Young Highlander Awards 2019.
Winners from the Young Highlander Awards 2019.

An awards night that recognises inspirational young people in the Highlands will pay tribute to Balloch boy who died of a rare condition.

Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards (YHA) will return to Inverness in August, and one of the awards has been renamed the Leo Flett Child of Bravery Award.

It is a tribute to four-year-old Leo who died from a rare form of muscular dystrophy in 2019.

His parents will present the award on the night, and mum Louise said: “We are extremely honoured and proud to have been asked to present the newly named Leo Flett Child of Bravery Award at Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards this year.

“The change to the name is a very fitting tribute to Leo and is something that has warmed our hearts, knowing that his memory will be kept alive in this way.”

Congratulations to all of our incredible award winners. You are amazing! 💜

Posted by Amelia's Fundraising Journey on Friday, 30 August 2019

‘Overwhelmed by the support’

The awards will take place on August 26 at Drumossie Hotel in Inverness with the families of those children nominated for awards invited to attend.

The awards were dreamt up by Kelly Macrae in honour of her daughter Amelia, who was at 32 weeks, weighing just 3lb. Now nearly eight, she has global development delay, autism, epilepsy and is non-verbal.

Mrs Macrae has been fundraising for charities that have supported the family through tough times, raising more than £60,000 over the years.

She said: “I am so excited to bring Amelia’s Young highlander Awards back this year and I am overwhelmed by the support I have already had from businesses all over the Highlands and Islands.

“I’m hoping we can raise as much money as possible this year for NHS Play Specialists and Drummond School, both of whom have been a huge support to me, my family, and of course Amelia over the years.”

Amelia is now seven years old.

Nominate a child for an award

Nominations for Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards are now open and will be judged by a panel of judges from local businesses.

The categories are as follows:

  • Child of Courage Award – sponsored by Macleod & MacCallum
  • Amelia’s Keep on Swimming Award – sponsored by Caley Timber and Building Supplies
  • Special Sibling Award – sponsored by The Midge Bite, Achnasheen
  • Child Fundraiser Award – sponsored by Clarsach
  • Child Hero Award – sponsor TBC
  • Leo Flett Child of Bravery Award – sponsored by Louise and Mitchell Flett
  • Child Carer Award – sponsored by North Coast Cars
  • The Wellbeing Child Award – sponsored by Scott’s Wellbeing and Counselling Services
  • Special Recognition Award – sponsored by Mrs Lorraine Christie
  • Child Community Award – sponsored by GEG Capital

This year’s event has been sponsored by Caley Timber and Building Supplies and will be presented by Liam Christie from North Highland Events.

You can find more information about each category and nominate anyone under 16 for an award here.

[[title]]

[[text]]

