Lifeboat crews assist small yacht in Inner Hebrides after it runs aground

A lifeboat crew from Mallaig assisted a small sailing vessel after it ran aground on the Isle of Rum.

The call was received at 9.45am by Stornoway Coastguards.

Another sailing vessel was on standby and assisted along with Mallaig lifeboat and arrived at the location on the small isle at 10.40am.

Only one person was onboard the vessel.

Launched from Mallaig, Highland about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/fnYJkK7Bmo — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 18, 2022

Teams ensured the vessel was secured and safe.

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said the vessel would be refloated at 7.30pm when the tide comes in. They said the incident is still ongoing.