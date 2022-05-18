Lifeboat crews assist small yacht in Inner Hebrides after it runs aground By Lottie Hood May 18, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 1:27 pm 0 Mallaig lifeboat was sent to the incident on the Isle of Rum. Photo by Sandy McCook [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A lifeboat crew from Mallaig assisted a small sailing vessel after it ran aground on the Isle of Rum. The call was received at 9.45am by Stornoway Coastguards. Another sailing vessel was on standby and assisted along with Mallaig lifeboat and arrived at the location on the small isle at 10.40am. Only one person was onboard the vessel. Launched from Mallaig, Highland about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/fnYJkK7Bmo — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 18, 2022 Teams ensured the vessel was secured and safe. An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said the vessel would be refloated at 7.30pm when the tide comes in. They said the incident is still ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Sailing vessel towed to Oban harbour after breaking down Coastguard called to assist with a medical evacuation aboard a fishing boat in seas to the west of Lewis Mallaig lifeboat rescues stranded fishing vessel Coastguard teams and helicopter called to assist casualty on Isle of Muck