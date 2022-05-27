Tomintoul affordable homes project will help sustain the community and tackle fuel poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tomintoul affordable homes project will help sustain the community and tackle fuel poverty

By John Ross
May 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:57 am
12 new affordable houses are being built in Tomintoul. Picture by Alpha Projects
12 new affordable houses are being built in Tomintoul. Picture by Alpha Projects

New affordable homes being built in Tomintoul will help sustain the population and cut fuel poverty.

The 12 houses are expected to be complete in the summer and are now open to applications.

People with connections to the area, through work or family, are being prioritised as a way to promote the sustainability of rural communities.

Houses have homeworking space

Eight of the properties are 2-3 bedroom houses available for affordable rent, one of which has a homeworking space.

Four are 3-bedroom houses for discounted sale, including two with homeworking areas.

The Rural Housing Burden is applied to the homes for discounted sale.

This gives a discount percentage in perpetuity which protects the ongoing affordability for local buyers.

Artist impression of the affordable housing project.

The development also tackles fuel poverty and social isolation.

The homes are designed around a communal space and include individual electric vehicle charging points, PV panels on each home to generate electricity, and are highly insulated.

The community-led development on the site of the old secondary school is led by Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust (TGDT), with support from the Communities Housing Trust.

Tilly Smith, chair of TGDT said: “This development has been a huge project for TGDT and we’re delighted to be offering these 12 amazing houses at a significant discount against market rates to support and sustain our communities.

“The development, which includes live-work units, will help regenerate our area and provide long term, high quality, affordable housing for people who live and work here.”

Development based on community needs

Ronnie MacRae, CEO of Communities Housing Trust, says community-led developments are important in small and rural communities, because they’re based on what the community wants and needs.

He said: “This development is also helping to tackle wider issues such as fuel poverty, and working towards net zero.

“The homeworking spaces signal a shift we’ve all seen since Covid to work more flexibly, which can also help to diversify local economies.

“We’d like to congratulate the Tomintoul and Glenlivet communities on finalising such a high-quality development so swiftly, in a national park setting.”

The houses will help tackle fuel poverty.

The project is funded by the Scottish Land Fund, the Scottish Government’s Rural & Islands Housing Fund, Social Investment Scotland, Highlands & Islands Enterprise, the Community And Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES), Dorenell Windfarm Community Benefit Fund, TDGT, and is constructed by Aberdeen-based Alpha Projects.

In December 2020 TGDT bought the former Tomintoul Secondary School.

It later received a £349,750 loan from Social Investment Scotland (SIS) and a grant of £157,250 from its recently-launched Growth Challenge.

