Home News Highlands & Islands

Historic Wester Ross suspension bridge reopens after works complete

By Chris Cromar
May 31, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 1:36 pm
Repair works took place throughout May at the Corrieshalloch Gorge suspension bridge. Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.
Repair works took place throughout May at the Corrieshalloch Gorge suspension bridge. Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.

A suspension bridge in Wester Ross has reopened to visitors after undergoing its annual maintenance work.

Corrieshalloch Gorge Suspension Bridge was built in 1874, and straddles the 200ft deep gorge.

It was temporarily closed this month to allow routine maintenance and inspection work to be carried out.

Around 140,000 people a year visit the ravine and the Falls of Measach at Braemore, south of Ullapool, which is looked after by the National Trust for Scotland.

Corrieshalloch Gorge National Nature Reservation near Braemore, Garve. Picture: Shutterstock

The works comprised an inspection of the bridge structure by experts, a geotechnical study of the rock faces around the abutments, as well as a comprehensive repaint.

A firm of specialist engineering contractors were employed to carry out the job which involved abseiling off the bridge, high above the mile-long box canyon.

Bridge is ‘very special’

Martin Hughes, NTS’s operations manager at Corrieshalloch Gorge said: “The suspension bridge over Corrieshalloch Gorge is very special and it is important to keep it in pristine condition in order that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“This is a very exciting time for the trust at Corrieshalloch Gorge as work continues on our new £2.3m project which will provide improved facilities for the growing number of people who visit, while helping to conserve a much-loved site in the Highland landscape.”

Plans to create a ‘gateway to nature’ at Corrieshalloch Gorge are seeking planning permission.

The total cost of the bridge’s maintenance work was £10,000.

In January, work began on the £2.3m Corrieshalloch Gorge Gateway, which will include an outdoor coffee stop, toilets and an outdoor seating area for people to take in the spectacular views.

[[title]]

[[text]]

