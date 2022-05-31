Aberdeenshire and Highland beaches among winners of Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of beaches across the north and north-east have become prestigious Scotland’s Beach Award winners.

The awards is the only national benchmark for local environmental quality celebrating “clean, well-managed and sustainable” beaches.

Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced a total of 53 winning beaches across the country on the 30th anniversary of the scheme.

The award-worthy locations have all been recognised for offering a great visitor experience while continuing to protect the environment.

Top beaches near you

Aberdeen Beach is one of the 2022 winners, while eight beaches across Aberdeenshire have been crowned – Balmedie, Stonehaven, Fraserburgh Waters of Philorth and Tigerhill, Peterhead Lido, Cruden Bay and Inverboyndie.

Loch Morlich, near Aviemore, is one of five award winners in the Highlands.

Brora Beach, Sango Sands, Dornoch Beach and Nairn Central also met all of the award criteria, including beach safety, access and facilities.

Coastlines attract thousands each year

Chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful Barry Fisher said he was delighted to celebrate the employees and volunteers who maintain award standards on the country’s beaches.

He said: “As the only accreditation for beach management of its kind in Scotland, we aim to drive up environmental standards along the coastline of our country for residents and visitors alike.

“Scotland’s coastlines and waters attract thousands of visitors every year and I’d encourage everyone to respect, protect and enjoy these beaches this summer.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, added: “Scotland’s diverse coastal scenery ranging from dramatic cliffs to gleaming white beaches, rolling nature reserves to island escapes are a vital part of Scotland’s tourism offer, attracting visitors from within Scotland, the UK and overseas.

“Valued by communities and visitors alike, to ensure our beaches are protected for the enjoyment of all, we ask everyone to be respectful and responsible when visiting, looking after our natural landscape and leaving no trace of their visit.”