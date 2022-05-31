Aberdeenshire and Highland beaches among winners of Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire and Highland beaches among winners of Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

By Ellie Milne
May 31, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 1:43 pm
Balmedie Beach is one of the Scotland's Beach Award winners.
A number of beaches across the north and north-east have become prestigious Scotland’s Beach Award winners.

The awards is the only national benchmark for local environmental quality celebrating “clean, well-managed and sustainable” beaches.

Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced a total of 53 winning beaches across the country on the 30th anniversary of the scheme.

The award-worthy locations have all been recognised for offering a great visitor experience while continuing to protect the environment.

Stonehaven Beach. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Top beaches near you

Aberdeen Beach is one of the 2022 winners, while eight beaches across Aberdeenshire have been crowned – Balmedie, Stonehaven, Fraserburgh Waters of Philorth and Tigerhill, Peterhead Lido, Cruden Bay and Inverboyndie.

Loch Morlich, near Aviemore, is one of five award winners in the Highlands.

Brora Beach, Sango Sands, Dornoch Beach and Nairn Central also met all of the award criteria, including beach safety, access and facilities.

Dornoch Beach. Photo: Shutterstock.

Coastlines attract thousands each year

Chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful Barry Fisher said he was delighted to celebrate the employees and volunteers who maintain award standards on the country’s beaches.

He said: “As the only accreditation for beach management of its kind in Scotland, we aim to drive up environmental standards along the coastline of our country for residents and visitors alike.

“Scotland’s coastlines and waters attract thousands of visitors every year and I’d encourage everyone to respect, protect and enjoy these beaches this summer.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, added: “Scotland’s diverse coastal scenery ranging from dramatic cliffs to gleaming white beaches, rolling nature reserves to island escapes are a vital part of Scotland’s tourism offer, attracting visitors from within Scotland, the UK and overseas.

“Valued by communities and visitors alike, to ensure our beaches are protected for the enjoyment of all, we ask everyone to be respectful and responsible when visiting, looking after our natural landscape and leaving no trace of their visit.”

