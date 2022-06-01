Police investigate Oban Community Council naked bath hacking as man says his image was stolen By Rita Campbell June 1, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 1:32 pm 0 An image of a naked man appeared on Oban Community Council's meeting. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Community council meeting halted after image of naked man in bath appears on Zoom call North Kessock bottle bank: Council calls in police after bins mysteriously moved from agreed site Care home becomes target for wayward golf balls in ‘shocking’ and ‘dangerous’ practice What happened to Boaby? Villagers vent after police dummy used to deter speeders goes missing