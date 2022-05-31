Community council meeting halted after image of naked man in bath appears on Zoom call By Rita Campbell May 31, 2022, 11:18 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 7:14 pm 3 An image of a naked man appeared on Oban Community Council's meeting. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘Serious frustration’: Parents and community’s fears about scaled-back Culloden Academy extension Highland Council will be led by SNP and Independents as members agree senior political jobs Stornoway residents fearful after ‘youths terrorise family’ to hold public meeting Here are some of the new faces elected to Highland Council – and what they hope to deliver