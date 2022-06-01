Two car crash closes A944 Aberdeen to Strathdon at Lyne of Skene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two car crash closes A944 Aberdeen to Strathdon at Lyne of Skene

By Louise Glen
June 1, 2022, 12:33 pm

Police, the fire service and ambulance are on the scene of an accident on the A944 Aberdeen to Strathdon road, at the Lyne of Skene junction.

The incident, that happened shortly after 10.14am has closed the road with cars turning back on the route.

Two fire appliances are in attendance. Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route.

Two cars were involved in the accident.

RTC at the A944 / B9126 junction near Skene. Picture by Kath Flannery.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called by police at 10.14am and asked to attend at a vehicle collision.

“Crews from North Anderson Drive and Altens are in attendance.

“There is no further information at this time, but we are still on the scene.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a two vehicle crash on the A944 between Aberdeen and Alford at around 9.50am on Wednesday, June 1.

“Officers are on scene directing traffic.”

No traffic getting past

One eyewitness told The Press and Journal that the road was now closed.

She said: “I just passed on a bus, as police were closing the roads.

“There’s no traffic getting past at all.

“I could see fire engines, two ambulances and three police cars.

“It has happened just outside the blacksmiths on the corner by Loch of Skene and Kirkton of Skene turn off.”

