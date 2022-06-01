Two car crash closes A944 Aberdeen to Strathdon at Lyne of Skene

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police, the fire service and ambulance are on the scene of an accident on the A944 Aberdeen to Strathdon road, at the Lyne of Skene junction.

The incident, that happened shortly after 10.14am has closed the road with cars turning back on the route.

Two fire appliances are in attendance. Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route.

Two cars were involved in the accident.

The A944 between Aberdeen and Alford is currently shut due to a crash. Officers are directing traffic. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/MqBxSMcRB9 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 1, 2022

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called by police at 10.14am and asked to attend at a vehicle collision.

“Crews from North Anderson Drive and Altens are in attendance.

“There is no further information at this time, but we are still on the scene.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a two vehicle crash on the A944 between Aberdeen and Alford at around 9.50am on Wednesday, June 1.

“Officers are on scene directing traffic.”

No traffic getting past

One eyewitness told The Press and Journal that the road was now closed.

She said: “I just passed on a bus, as police were closing the roads.

“There’s no traffic getting past at all.

“I could see fire engines, two ambulances and three police cars.

“It has happened just outside the blacksmiths on the corner by Loch of Skene and Kirkton of Skene turn off.”