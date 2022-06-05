Mallaig lifeboat tows vessel with fouled propeller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yacht has been towed back to safe harbour after it became stranded on the west coast.

The vessel was sailing in the Sound of Sleat when it suffered a fouled propeller.

Mallaig lifeboat was launched after the alarm was raised around 5.45pm this evening.

Upon their arrival, the crew established a tow with the vessel before brining it back to Mallaig Harbour.