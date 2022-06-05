Mallaig lifeboat tows vessel with fouled propeller By Michelle Henderson June 5, 2022, 10:11 pm Mallaig Lifeboat [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A yacht has been towed back to safe harbour after it became stranded on the west coast. The vessel was sailing in the Sound of Sleat when it suffered a fouled propeller. Mallaig lifeboat was launched after the alarm was raised around 5.45pm this evening. Upon their arrival, the crew established a tow with the vessel before brining it back to Mallaig Harbour. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Lifeboat crews assist small yacht in Inner Hebrides after it runs aground Sailing vessel towed to Oban harbour after breaking down Broken down yacht towed to Oban harbour Mallaig lifeboat rescues stranded fishing vessel