Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess hopes teen targets Connor Barron and Calvin Ramsay remain at Pittodrie

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess hopes in demand teen stars Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron do not exit Pittodrie in the summer transfer window.

Celtic are reportedly scouting 19-year-old Dons midfielder Barron.

It is understood the Hoops sent a representative to Belgium to watch Barron in action for the Scotland U21s on Sunday.

Barron produced a man-of-the-match performance in the 0-0 Euro U21 qualifier draw with Belgium.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin views Barron as a key part of his team going forward.

Barron is contracted until summer 2024 and the Dons are in no rush to part company with the talented teen who only broke into the first team in January.

It would take a significant fee to entice the Dons into parting with rising midfield star Barron.

Liverpool are also set to launch a £4million bid to sign right-back Ramsay, 18, in the summer window.

The offer from Liverpool could rise to £6m with achievable add-ons.

Leeds United and Italian Serie A club Bologna are also keen on signing Ramsay.

Inevitable teams will look at teens

Pittodrie great Jess insists it is inevitable teams will look to land the teens after an impressive breakthrough season with the Dons.

However he hopes Barron and Ramsay will stay at Pittodrie for at least another two seasons.

#SCO21s | Our Men's Under-21s put in an impressive display in Belgium today to earn a well-deserved draw 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 They are back in action on Friday, 10 June, when they will face Denmark.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/mujahwFJCr — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 5, 2022

Former Scotland international Jess said: “Hopefully Aberdeen can hold onto young players like Ramsay and Barron.

“They have both had fantastic seasons and consistently delivered strong performances.

“Consistency is difficult for 18 and 19-year-olds to achieve because normally players of that age only play well now and again.

“That will inevitably bring speculation for those young players Barron and Ramsay.

“As an Aberdeen fan I hope they stay for another two or three years.

“It is exciting to see Aberdeen producing young talent like them.

“Both Barron and Ramsay have hit the ground running in the first team.

“We will just have to wait over the next few weeks if they will stay.”

Aberdeen club record transfer fee

Jess understands the pressures, speculation and expectation that comes with making a breakthrough as a teenager.

At just 19 years old, Jess helped Aberdeen win the League Cup final in 1989.

He was also an unused substitute in the Scottish Cup final win later that season.

Jess, who played at a Cash For Kids fundraising match in the Granite City on Sunday, was subsequently the subject of much transfer speculation.

He rejected the chance to move to the Italian top flight with Bari in 1994.

The attacker would eventually move to then top flight Coventry City for an Aberdeen club record transfer fee of £1.75m in 1996.

That remained a club record fee until Scott McKenna’s £3m transfer to Nottingham Forest in September 2020.

Aberdeen recently received an addition £1m pay-day when McKenna earned promotion to the English Premier League by winning the play-off final.

Liverpool set to swoop for Ramsay

That Dons’ record fee is set to be smashed this season with Liverpool’s expected £4m bid for Scotland U21 right-back Ramsay.

Jess said: “Ramsay is only 18 and still learning his trade.

“He seems a level headed kid and obviously with me being an Aberdeen fan I hope he stays for another two or three years.

“Hopefully he will make the decision to stay.

“However it is Ramsay’s decision and I’m sure he will make the right one for himself.”

Dons target deal for Celtic defender

Aberdeen boss Goodwin is set to undertake a summer rebuild of an underperforming squad that finished 10th in the Premiership.

The Reds have already agreed a £100,000 fee with Hungarian side MTK Budapest for midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

Albanian international Ramadani, 26, has agreed a two year deal with the option of a further year.

Ramadani is currently with the Albanian national squad for UEFA Nations League games against Iceland. Israel and Estonia.

He had his Dons medical at the Albanian national squad base in Tirana last Monday.

Aberdeen are also set to launch a move for Celtic left-sided defender Liam Scales.

The 23-year-old signed for the Hoops from Shamrock Rovers on four-year deal last summer.

However Scales has struggled to break into Ange Postecoglou’s side and has made just eight starts.

Potential loan-to-buy agreement

Scales is desperate to be a regular first team starter at a high level and it is understood he will consider a move to Aberdeen.

Goodwin ideally wants to land the Celtic defender on a permanent contract.

However it is understood he will explore a potential loan-to-buy agreement similar to the one that landed Ross McCrorie from Rangers.

McCrorie joined on a season long loan from the Ibrox club in summer 2020 with the move set to become permanent in summer 2021.

However that permanent move was pushed forward six months when signing long term in January last year.

Jess said: “Jim will have looked at the squad and seen where he can improve and strengthen.

“Hopefully he can identify that and bring in some new signings and fresh blood.

“He has a lot of important decisions to make between now and the start of the season.”