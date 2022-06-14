Wick caravan park and campsite to reopen this month under new community ownership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The tourist trade in the far north has been given a boost with the impending re-opening of Wick caravan and camping site.

Doubts about its future were raised when long-time operators Tricia and William Miller retired earlier this year.

With no commercial interest in the offing, the site did not open at the start of the summer season.

But Wick Development Trust has now stepped into the breach and is gearing up to open it on June 27.

The trust has arranged to lease the riverside site from Highland Council.

It is to run the operation as a community enterprise, with profits ploughed into bankrolling regeneration projects in the area.

Council leader Raymond Bremner, who represents Wick and East Caithness, said: “I wish the trust all the very best and every success and I’m sure the whole community will support them.”

Trust chairman Jonathan Miller said: “The importance of Wick caravan and camping site cannot be overstated.

“As the sole dedicated site in Wick for campervans, motorhomes, caravans and campers it is imperative that the site is operating throughout the tourist season.”