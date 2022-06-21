‘Her story is remarkable’: Lewis community celebrates Commonwealth swimming star Kara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Her story is remarkable’: Lewis community celebrates Commonwealth swimming star Kara

By Eve McLachlan
June 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 11:46 am
Three female swimmers stand next to each other, smiling, wearing medals around their necks.
Competitors Isla Budge, Kara Hanlon, Heather MacKinnon won medals at the WIIG

Islander Kara Hanlon has plans to be Scotland’s next big swimming star – and others seem to agree.

The 25-year-old has been chosen to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month.

She will be competing on her biggest stage yet, on the back of a gold medal-winning performance at the British Swimming Championships.

It’s a long way to come from a training pool in Lewis.

But the community there remembers the very start of swimming star Kara’s journey.

“We are really delighted,” says Tony Wade, manager of Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais in Stornoway.

“Her story is remarkable in that she did much of her early training in a 12.5m pool.”

That pool is in the village of Lionel, a 60-mile round trip from Stornoway.

“To become British Champion this year at 100m Breaststroke, one of the ‘blue riband’ events of high level swimming, is amazing.”

‘An inspiration’

Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais is a hub for Hebridean athletics. Its 25m pool is where many of the islands’ swimmers train.

“Kara’s hard work, talent, and the dedication of her family and support team over so many years has been clear to us all,” says Mr Wade.

Her story “is an inspiration to the next generation of athletes from the islands, who can now see that they too can achieve at the very highest level.”

He also credits the “investment in sports facilities made by the Comhairle”.

That investment means the next generation of athletes will likely have even more opportunities.

The Comhairle’s convener, Kenny Macleod, commended swimming star Kara on her “magnificent achievement”.

“She is also a great ambassador for the islands,” says Mr Macleod, “never forgetting where she comes from and promoting island sport. It goes without saying that we are very proud of her and wish her all the very best in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.”

Hanlon herself said she “couldn’t be more proud to represent the Western Isles”.

