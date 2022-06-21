‘Her story is remarkable’: Lewis community celebrates Commonwealth swimming star Kara

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islander Kara Hanlon has plans to be Scotland’s next big swimming star – and others seem to agree.

The 25-year-old has been chosen to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month.

She will be competing on her biggest stage yet, on the back of a gold medal-winning performance at the British Swimming Championships.

It’s a long way to come from a training pool in Lewis.

But the community there remembers the very start of swimming star Kara’s journey.

“We are really delighted,” says Tony Wade, manager of Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais in Stornoway.

“Her story is remarkable in that she did much of her early training in a 12.5m pool.”

That pool is in the village of Lionel, a 60-mile round trip from Stornoway.

“To become British Champion this year at 100m Breaststroke, one of the ‘blue riband’ events of high level swimming, is amazing.”

‘An inspiration’

Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais is a hub for Hebridean athletics. Its 25m pool is where many of the islands’ swimmers train.

“Kara’s hard work, talent, and the dedication of her family and support team over so many years has been clear to us all,” says Mr Wade.

Her story “is an inspiration to the next generation of athletes from the islands, who can now see that they too can achieve at the very highest level.”

He also credits the “investment in sports facilities made by the Comhairle”.

That investment means the next generation of athletes will likely have even more opportunities.

The Comhairle’s convener, Kenny Macleod, commended swimming star Kara on her “magnificent achievement”.

“She is also a great ambassador for the islands,” says Mr Macleod, “never forgetting where she comes from and promoting island sport. It goes without saying that we are very proud of her and wish her all the very best in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.”

Hanlon herself said she “couldn’t be more proud to represent the Western Isles”.

