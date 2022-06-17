Oban’s Rockfield Centre a ‘leading light’ for community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban’s Rockfield Centre a ‘leading light’ for community

By Louise Glen
June 17, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:53 pm
Funders, members of the project team, politicians and guests take time for a photo in the wellness room Rockfield Centre. Supplied by Rockfield Centre/ Kevin Mcglynn,
Funders, members of the project team, politicians and guests take time for a photo in the wellness room Rockfield Centre. Supplied by Rockfield Centre/ Kevin Mcglynn,

The Rockfield Centre in Oban has today celebrated the building’s revival and completion of capital works.

Described as a “leading light” for cultural and social activities, the centre’s voluntary board and management met with Tom Allen MSP the Scottish Government’s community wealth minister to show him the £2.9million revamp.

He was in the Argyll town to visit the recently-completed centre.

A community-led initiative, that started seven-years ago, brought back into use a much-loved former 1877 Victorian-era primary school – saving it from demolition.

The centre has firmly established itself in the town as an important social, wellbeing, heritage and arts hub.

It is already welcoming artists to its performance and meeting room space.

Thanks to project manager

Gordon McNab, chairman of The Rockfield Centre said: “The Rockfield Centre is now establishing itself as a leading light for Oban and its communities delivering an extensive programme of activities and events designed to provide something for everyone.

MSP Tom Arthur gets a guided tour of The Rockfield Centre with chairman Gordon McNab. Picture supplied by Rockfield Centre/ Kevin Mcglynn.

“Work on the site happened during a challenging time for everyone, when an extensive £2.9million redevelopment was undertaken to refurbish the building to where the centre is today, able to increase the programme of activities and see it all coming to life.”

He continued: “A massive amount has been achieved so far. Throughout the journey we have continually engaged with others in consultation and learning.

“We have to thank Eleanor MacKinnon, our former project manager who successfully drove the project forward in such a relatively short time.

“Seven years ago, the former primary school teetered on the brink of demolition. Now we are embarking on a truly amazing new life for the main building as a modern community social and cultural hub. It is the start of a new and exciting era for The Rockfield Centre.’

Guest Mr Tom Arthur MSP, community wealth minister, said: “[Rockfield] is an excellent example of community-led regeneration of our local places in action.

“It is delivering a project borne out of the aspirations and ambitions of local people, which has brought a key local asset back into use and delivered activities and services for the community in Oban.”

Moving forward

Carol Devine, the centre’s operational manager, said: “Moving forward our main focus is to ensure we are providing not just a diverse programme but also facilities and services which meet these demands.

Tom Arthur MSP with high school pupils and staff members, Nicki Currie and Laura Currie(both right) looking at the wellness wall art with the minister. Picture supplied by Rockfield Centre/Kevin Mcglynn.

“We aim to continue to be a hub of the local community, providing a central location where locals and visitors can come to enjoy indoor and outdoor space.”

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and rural growth from Argyll and Bute Council said: “The Rockfield Centre has created a cultural legacy for residents and visitors to Oban to enjoy.

“The council is committed to transforming towns, creating attractive places to live, work and visit.

“Through town centre funding, we are proud to contribute to the Rockfield Centre and would like to congratulate everyone involved.”

What are the plans for Rockfield’s future?

  • Central to the ethos of the centre is increasing accessibility to wellbeing and learning. The wellbeing programme aims to create an active travel hub within the centre with the introduction of cycles for hire and, electric bike and car charging points.
  • An ambitious programme of external works is planned, including external green space which will provide outdoor space for larger events as well as providing a relaxing and comfortable space for all to enjoy.
Funders, members of the project team, politicians and guests take time for a photo in the wellness room Rockfield Centre. Supplied by Rockfield Centre/ Kevin Mcglynn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]