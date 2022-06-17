Oban’s Rockfield Centre a ‘leading light’ for community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Rockfield Centre in Oban has today celebrated the building’s revival and completion of capital works.

Described as a “leading light” for cultural and social activities, the centre’s voluntary board and management met with Tom Allen MSP the Scottish Government’s community wealth minister to show him the £2.9million revamp.

He was in the Argyll town to visit the recently-completed centre.

A community-led initiative, that started seven-years ago, brought back into use a much-loved former 1877 Victorian-era primary school – saving it from demolition.

The centre has firmly established itself in the town as an important social, wellbeing, heritage and arts hub.

It is already welcoming artists to its performance and meeting room space.

Thanks to project manager

Gordon McNab, chairman of The Rockfield Centre said: “The Rockfield Centre is now establishing itself as a leading light for Oban and its communities delivering an extensive programme of activities and events designed to provide something for everyone.

“Work on the site happened during a challenging time for everyone, when an extensive £2.9million redevelopment was undertaken to refurbish the building to where the centre is today, able to increase the programme of activities and see it all coming to life.”

He continued: “A massive amount has been achieved so far. Throughout the journey we have continually engaged with others in consultation and learning.

“We have to thank Eleanor MacKinnon, our former project manager who successfully drove the project forward in such a relatively short time.

“Seven years ago, the former primary school teetered on the brink of demolition. Now we are embarking on a truly amazing new life for the main building as a modern community social and cultural hub. It is the start of a new and exciting era for The Rockfield Centre.’

Guest Mr Tom Arthur MSP, community wealth minister, said: “[Rockfield] is an excellent example of community-led regeneration of our local places in action.

“It is delivering a project borne out of the aspirations and ambitions of local people, which has brought a key local asset back into use and delivered activities and services for the community in Oban.”

Moving forward

Carol Devine, the centre’s operational manager, said: “Moving forward our main focus is to ensure we are providing not just a diverse programme but also facilities and services which meet these demands.

“We aim to continue to be a hub of the local community, providing a central location where locals and visitors can come to enjoy indoor and outdoor space.”

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and rural growth from Argyll and Bute Council said: “The Rockfield Centre has created a cultural legacy for residents and visitors to Oban to enjoy.

“The council is committed to transforming towns, creating attractive places to live, work and visit.

“Through town centre funding, we are proud to contribute to the Rockfield Centre and would like to congratulate everyone involved.”

What are the plans for Rockfield’s future?

Central to the ethos of the centre is increasing accessibility to wellbeing and learning. The wellbeing programme aims to create an active travel hub within the centre with the introduction of cycles for hire and, electric bike and car charging points.

An ambitious programme of external works is planned, including external green space which will provide outdoor space for larger events as well as providing a relaxing and comfortable space for all to enjoy.