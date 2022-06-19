Arrest made following death of man, 21, in Orkney By David Mackay June 19, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: June 19, 2022, 4:53 pm Marengo Road in St Margaret's Hope. Photo: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested following the death of a 21-year-old man in Orkney. Police were called to a property on Marengo Road in St Margaret’s Hope on Sunday morning following a report of a male with injuries. Officers confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 49-year-old man has been arrested while police inquiries continue in Orkney. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a property on Marengo Road around 7.35am on Sunday to a report of a man injured. “A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. “Inquiries are continuing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man, 49, due in court after death in Orkney Man, 28, charged after more than £24,000 worth of heroin seized in Lerwick Two men charged following break-in at B&M store in Elgin Weekend court roll – firebugs, revenge attacks and a crimefighter called Hamish