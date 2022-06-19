Arrest made following death of man, 21, in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested following the death of a 21-year-old man in Orkney.

Police were called to a property on Marengo Road in St Margaret’s Hope on Sunday morning following a report of a male with injuries.

Officers confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested while police inquiries continue in Orkney.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a property on Marengo Road around 7.35am on Sunday to a report of a man injured.

“A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are continuing.”