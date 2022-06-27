Western Isles couple commended for exposed peninsula growth at Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles couple commended for exposed peninsula growth at Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards

By Lauren Robertson
June 27, 2022, 10:44 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:47 am
Ardnakille is an exposed peninsula on Scalpay.

A Western Isles couple who planted 14,000 trees at their croft have been recognised for their “patience and perseverance”.

Mike and Fiona Coulthard planted the trees at Ardnakille.

The peninsula, on Scalpay, should have been near impossible to grow trees on. Made up of rock and peat, it is constantly buffeted by wind, salt and grazing sheep.

But their success has earned them the New Native Woods prize at Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards 2022.

“Growing any trees on this site is an achievement – both ecologically and culturally – and for this the applicants are to be congratulated,” said the judges.

“This project sets out an example to others of what can be achieved under the least prepossessing environments – and that we can all make a contribution to the environmental challenges we are facing.”

This year’s awards, referred to by some as the Tree Oscars, were presented at Royal Highland Show for the first time in person since 2019.

Mr and Mrs Coulthard were among a number of groups and projects that were recognised for maintaining and promoting Scotland’s woodlands.

‘The farm is outstanding’

The Lockett Family were jointly awarded the Lilburn Trophy for Farm Woodlands for Knockbain Farm in Dingwall – with the judges commending its use of trees to provide excellent shelter, “undoubtedly increasing the farm’s capital value.”

They added: “The farm is also outstanding in its connection to the local community in the neighbouring town of Dingwall with the woodlands providing very good footpaths and cycle facilities.”

A large number of schools and nurseries put themselves forward for this year’s awards, proving that younger people are getting more involved in protecting the environment.

Mairi McAllan, minister for environment and land reform, who presented the awards, said: “Scotland boasts a strong woodland heritage that is admired by many countries and its international reputation for good woodland management is well deserved.

“The awards celebrate the achievements and hard work of all those who create and care for our forests and woodlands, and instill a love of trees in our young people.”

