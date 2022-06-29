It’s all a bit of a Haze: Limited-edition Texas-inspired beer created for HebCelt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It will not only be Texas songs that will be on the lips of HebCelt fans next month, but also an exclusive band-inspired beer.

The limited-edition beer called Mr Haze is named after a song by the band who are one of this year’s 25th anniversary festival headliners.

It is hoped the beer will be flavour of the month among fans at HebCelt, the only place it is for sale.

Who makes the beer?

Mr Haze is produced by award-winning Loch Lomond Brewery which runs the cask beer bar at the festival.

George Wotherspoon, the brewery’s head of sales and development, said: “When the artwork for Mr Haze was originally published, I immediately thought that it would look amazing as a design cover for a beer and such a great name for a beer style that is currently in vogue.

“Alas, not having any real means of contacting the band I didn’t follow it up”.

However, when he saw Texas would be playing the festival this year he thought it the perfect time to revisit the idea.

“Sharleen Spiteri is a local celebrity as she grew up in the same area as where the brewery was established, so that gave us extra inspiration.

“The festival organisers got in touch with the band and now the beer is all set to go.”

George describes the 3.8% beer as having big juicy flavours of citrus and tropical fruits with a little bitterness.

“We export beers around the world, but this is the first time we’ve done a specific beer for a festival.

“So we’re excited to bring Mr Haze to the event which is really in keeping with the spirit of the festival.”

Deputy festival director Graham MacCallum said: “We love this idea of bringing together a quality product with inspiration from Texas.

Festival close to a sell-out

“The artwork really stands out and will be an extra way for this year’s festival-goers to enjoy HebCelt.

“We are very close to a total sell-out so we’re expecting demand to be high.

“We’ve worked with Loch Lomond Brewery for years and their commitment to quality tells us Mr Haze will be something to look forward to.

“Our bar operations are delivered by the festival team, so the profits made stay on the island and go to supporting our operations.

“It’s a real win-win and we can’t wait to hear people’s feedback.”

The 25th anniversary HebCelt is being held from July 13-16.

Tickets are selling faster than ever and the event is heading for a sell-out, with all Saturday and weekend tickets already snapped up.

Seasick Steve and Tide Lines join Texas as headliners, while the festival line-up also features Julie Fowlis, Skipinnish, Colin Macleod, Admiral Fallow, Blue Rose Code and Trail West.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE