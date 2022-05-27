Festival fans urged to snap up remaining tickets as 25th HebCelt heads for sell-out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets for the HebCelt festival are selling faster than ever and the event’s 25th anniversary is heading for a sell out.

Organisers are now urging fans, particularly those living locally, to make sure they don’t miss out on the event that returns on July 13.

The festival has already reached 95% of its sales target and the sell-out sign is expected to go up a month before acts take to the stage.

Festival twice had to delay 25th anniversary party

It represents an encouraging bounce-back from Covid for HebCelt which was twice forced to delay its 25th anniversary celebrations due to the pandemic.

During the last two years the festival has focused on creating digital content and streaming.

The move back to a fully live event will see Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines headlining the four-day event from July 13-16.

Day tickets went on sale in February amid unprecedented demand after early bird tickets released in September sold out in a day.

Depute festival director Graham McCallum said: “We have seen in past successful years how locals in particular can end up missing out on the festival because tickets have been sold out.

“We want to ensure they don’t face any disappointment by leaving their purchases too late.

“We are humbled and ecstatic that our bounce back from the pandemic is going at such an electric pace.

Fastest-selling HebCelt

“The 25th anniversary HebCelt is the fastest selling we have ever had.

“To be so close to sell out, this early, is a testament to our many sponsors, supporters, volunteers and especially festival-goers.”

He praised the hundreds of festival-goers who bought tickets pre-pandemic, but instead of being refunded, opted to make their purchases into donations.

“This provided us with much needed cash at what was a turbulent and worrying time.

“Anyone who made a donation in this way really helped the festival and we are grateful to them.”

Ticket information can be found on the festival website.

The HebCelt programme also features a wealth of traditional and contemporary artists including Julie Fowlis, Skipinnish, Colin Macleod, Admiral Fallow, Blue Rose Code and Trail West.

A number of specially-commissioned shows will be staged at An Lanntair arts centre to mark the 25th anniversary and highlight the Hebrides’ rich Gaelic tradition.