Festival fans urged to snap up remaining tickets as 25th HebCelt heads for sell-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Festival fans urged to snap up remaining tickets as 25th HebCelt heads for sell-out

By John Ross
May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:52 am
The 25th HebCelt is heading for a sell out.
The 25th HebCelt is heading for a sell out.

Tickets for the HebCelt festival are selling faster than ever and the event’s 25th anniversary is heading for a sell out.

Organisers are now urging fans, particularly those living locally, to make sure they don’t miss out on the event that returns on July 13.

The festival has already reached 95% of its sales target and the sell-out sign is expected to go up a month before acts take to the stage.

Festival twice had to delay 25th anniversary party

It represents an encouraging bounce-back from Covid for HebCelt which was twice forced to delay its 25th anniversary celebrations due to the pandemic.

During the last two years the festival has focused on creating digital content and streaming.

The move back to a fully live event will see Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines headlining the four-day event from July 13-16.

Texas are among the headliners for the 25th HebCelt. Photo Jen Koch

Day tickets went on sale in February amid unprecedented demand after early bird tickets released in September sold out in a day.

Depute festival director Graham McCallum said: “We have seen in past successful years how locals in particular can end up missing out on the festival because tickets have been sold out.

“We want to ensure they don’t face any disappointment by leaving their purchases too late.

“We are humbled and ecstatic that our bounce back from the pandemic is going at such an electric pace.

Fastest-selling HebCelt

“The 25th anniversary HebCelt is the fastest selling we have ever had.

“To be so close to sell out, this early, is a testament to our many sponsors, supporters, volunteers and especially festival-goers.”

He praised the hundreds of festival-goers who bought tickets pre-pandemic, but instead of being refunded, opted to make their purchases into donations.

“This provided us with much needed cash at what was a turbulent and worrying time.

“Anyone who made a donation in this way really helped the festival and we are grateful to them.”

Fans are being urged to snap up the remaining festival tickets

Ticket information can be found on the festival website.

The HebCelt programme also features a wealth of traditional and contemporary artists including Julie Fowlis, Skipinnish, Colin Macleod, Admiral Fallow, Blue Rose Code and Trail West.

A number of specially-commissioned shows will be staged at An Lanntair arts centre to mark the 25th anniversary and highlight the Hebrides’ rich Gaelic tradition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]