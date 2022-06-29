British Blind Golf Open to take place in Aviemore next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

British Blind Golf Open to take place in Aviemore next week

By Ross Hempseed
June 29, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 6:19 pm
The British Blind Open is due to tee-off on July 4. Picture supplied by Barry McCluskey.
The British Blind Open is due to tee-off on July 4. Picture supplied by Barry McCluskey.

The British Blind Golf Open will take place next week in Aviemore with more than 30 blind golfers taking to the green.

The event, held at Spey Valley Golf Course, brings together elite golfers who live with visual impairments, including Scottish favourite Barry McCluskey.

Captain of Blind Golf Scotland and one of the tournament organisers, Mr McCluskey currently sits in the top five best blind golfers in the world.

He said: “We have 30 players from around the world who each have a guide. The guide is the blind golfer’s eyes on the golf course. They give them distances line them up for shots, and watch where the ball goes for the golfer.

Barry McCluskey swung to victory at the 2022 Spanish Blind Open and is hoping to replicate that success in Aviemore.
Barry McCluskey swung to victory at the 2022 Spanish Blind Open and is hoping to replicate that success in Aviemore. Picture supplied by Barry McCluskey.

“The British Open in Aviemore is going to be very competitive, and we are all looking forward to playing on a challenging course.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to organise the event and also the Highland Council for their support.”

The tournament begins on Monday, July 4, with a practice day followed by two days of play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr McCluskey previously won the 2019 US Blind Golf Championship and more recently won the 2022 Spanish Blind Golf Open in May.

‘Great opportunity for golfers to showcase their skills.’

He is the home favourite and has the backing of leading care provider Balhousie Care Group, his official sponsor for the tournament.

Mr McCluskey said: “I am looking forward to working with Balhousie Care Group over the next few years to promote blind and disabled golf.

“It shows the equality that this company has that it has shown faith in me to back me for the next three years.

“The sponsorship takes a lot of pressure off me to get to tournaments and follow my dreams of winning as many tournaments as I can.”

Convener of the Highland Council, Bill Lobban is pleased to see the Highlands host such a prestigious event.

He said: “I think it is very fitting that the event is taking place in Scotland as it is the 40th anniversary of the Scottish Blind Golf competition.

“It’s a great opportunity for golfers to showcase their skills and I wish all the organisers and everyone taking part a very successful event.”

