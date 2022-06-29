British Blind Golf Open to take place in Aviemore next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The British Blind Golf Open will take place next week in Aviemore with more than 30 blind golfers taking to the green.

The event, held at Spey Valley Golf Course, brings together elite golfers who live with visual impairments, including Scottish favourite Barry McCluskey.

Captain of Blind Golf Scotland and one of the tournament organisers, Mr McCluskey currently sits in the top five best blind golfers in the world.

He said: “We have 30 players from around the world who each have a guide. The guide is the blind golfer’s eyes on the golf course. They give them distances line them up for shots, and watch where the ball goes for the golfer.

“The British Open in Aviemore is going to be very competitive, and we are all looking forward to playing on a challenging course.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to organise the event and also the Highland Council for their support.”

The tournament begins on Monday, July 4, with a practice day followed by two days of play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr McCluskey previously won the 2019 US Blind Golf Championship and more recently won the 2022 Spanish Blind Golf Open in May.

‘Great opportunity for golfers to showcase their skills.’

He is the home favourite and has the backing of leading care provider Balhousie Care Group, his official sponsor for the tournament.

Mr McCluskey said: “I am looking forward to working with Balhousie Care Group over the next few years to promote blind and disabled golf.

“It shows the equality that this company has that it has shown faith in me to back me for the next three years.

“The sponsorship takes a lot of pressure off me to get to tournaments and follow my dreams of winning as many tournaments as I can.”

Convener of the Highland Council, Bill Lobban is pleased to see the Highlands host such a prestigious event.

He said: “I think it is very fitting that the event is taking place in Scotland as it is the 40th anniversary of the Scottish Blind Golf competition.

“It’s a great opportunity for golfers to showcase their skills and I wish all the organisers and everyone taking part a very successful event.”