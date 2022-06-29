Warning siren to be sounded at Stornoway facility during routine test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Warning siren to be sounded at Stornoway facility during routine test

By Michelle Henderson
June 29, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 6:45 pm
Stornoway.
Residents are being advised not to be alarmed as routine tests are carried out at a local SGN facility.

Stornoway residents are being braced for hearing warning sirens next week as energy bosses conduct a routine test at a local facility.

Gas network SGN will carry out works at the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) site in Sandwick Road next Thursday from 10am.

The test will last for a maximum duration of one hour, during which both ‘warning’ and ‘all-clear’ sirens will sound several times.

Stornoway residents are being encouraged not to be alarmed by the sounds.

The siren is traditionally used to warn people living or working near the site of any potential incidents.

Tests onsite are conducted every six months, with residents and local businesses warned beforehand.

Safety is important

SGN spokesman Waseem Hanif said: “We carry out these tests every six months because the safety of the Stornoway community is really important to us.

“While the test scheduled at 10am on Thursday July 7 is routine and nothing to be concerned about, it’s important nearby residents and businesses are familiar with the sound of the siren and know what they need to do in case a real incident ever takes place.

“You can find more essential information and guidance on our website at sgn.co.uk.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal