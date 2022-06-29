Warning siren to be sounded at Stornoway facility during routine test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stornoway residents are being braced for hearing warning sirens next week as energy bosses conduct a routine test at a local facility.

Gas network SGN will carry out works at the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) site in Sandwick Road next Thursday from 10am.

The test will last for a maximum duration of one hour, during which both ‘warning’ and ‘all-clear’ sirens will sound several times.

Stornoway residents are being encouraged not to be alarmed by the sounds.

The siren is traditionally used to warn people living or working near the site of any potential incidents.

Tests onsite are conducted every six months, with residents and local businesses warned beforehand.

Safety is important

SGN spokesman Waseem Hanif said: “We carry out these tests every six months because the safety of the Stornoway community is really important to us.

“While the test scheduled at 10am on Thursday July 7 is routine and nothing to be concerned about, it’s important nearby residents and businesses are familiar with the sound of the siren and know what they need to do in case a real incident ever takes place.

“You can find more essential information and guidance on our website at sgn.co.uk.”