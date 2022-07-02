A new chapter for Orkney and Shetland’s embattled Valuation Joint Board?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A new chapter for Orkney and Shetland’s embattled Valuation Joint Board?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 2, 2022, 11:22 am
Darryl Rae and Stephen Leask
Darryl Rae and Stephen Leask

The new leader of the Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board says he hopes a line can be drawn under the mistakes of the past.

Shetland councillor Stephen Leask was elected convener of the board at the first meeting since May’s council elections.

Orkney councillor Dr Stephen Clackson makes up the leadership team with him.

Notably, Dr Clackson was among three councillors who resigned from the VJB during the last council term.

This relates back to actions taken to keep the board’s previous assessor in his job and allow the body to continue carrying out its vital functions.

The board’s past

The previous assessor Dennis Stevenson had been due to retire. The board’s leaders had taken actions to attract a new assessor while keeping Mr Stevenson in his post and giving him a pay rise in line with the job being advertised.

These actions and the way they were carried out were found to have gone without proper scrutiny.

Much of the details around this had remained private until an Accounts Commission report was published in March.

The end results of this were some truly bruising audit reports, which pointed out that the board’s leadership team had “overstepped their authority” and even acted “unlawfully.”

Much has been done to resolve the situation.

For example, today’s meeting, held in Orkney’s council chamber, included a review of the board’s constitution.

The board’s new assessor Darryl Rae was also in attendance.

Improvements made by VJB but more still to be done

However, it’s not completely out of the woods. Mr Rae pointed out that it is still undergoing ” a period of unprecedented change” in terms of staff and its systems.

The new roster of board members, which has retained a few previous members, were again faced with reading the VJB’s past mistakes, in an Accounts Commission annual audit report.

Mr Leask was a substitute member for the board during the last council term. So he is more than familiar with the situation it found itself in.

Speaking after this week’s meeting, he said was asked how he feels about taking on the convener role after such a tumultuous period.

He said: “We have a new board, new members, new assessors in position and we’re in a really good state. I feel we need to move forward together as a group.

“We can see the whole valuation joint board working together in a more progressive manner, in future.

‘We must draw a line under the past’

“I’m very honoured to be given the role by the members and I’m very pleased and privileged to become the convener.”

Asked what that road forward looks like, he added: “What we must do is draw a line under the past. We have to move forward.

“This is an opportunity to look at the past, look at the mistakes and actually learn from them.

“We have to look at how we can be progressive. It’s very important that we build up morale for the board and the officials.

“It’s important that we can move forward with a positive attitude and learn from those mistakes of the past. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]