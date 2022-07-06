Police following ‘positive line of inquiry’ after body discovered in Glencoe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers say they are following a positive line of inquiry after a man’s body was discovered in Glencoe.

The body was found within water at Lochan Na Craoibhe, Glencoe, around 6.30pm on June 29.

After issuing an appeal for help to identify the man, police said they had a “good response” and were grateful to those who had helped.

We are continuing investigations to identify a man whose body was discovered within water at Lochan Na Craoibhe, Glencoe, on Wednesday, 29 June, 2022. Police are now following a positive line of enquiry in relation to the man's identity. More here: https://t.co/6UmAnUseF7 pic.twitter.com/Hs67XEF4by — Northern Police (@northernPolice) July 6, 2022

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

On Sunday police issued a plea for help after a body found in water at Glencoe.

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “We have had a good response to our appeal and we are grateful to everyone who has been in touch, and have been keen to help us identify the man.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

“I would like to thank the public for their response to the initial appeal.”