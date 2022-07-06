Weekend closure on Inverness to Aberdeen train line for airport station works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Weekend closure on Inverness to Aberdeen train line for airport station works

By Louise Glen
July 6, 2022, 5:57 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 7:47 pm
The Aberdeen to Inverness rail line will be closed this weekend. Picture supplied by Network Rail.
The Aberdeen to Inverness rail line will be closed this weekend. Picture supplied by Network Rail.

Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness will be disrupted this weekend, as work on a new airport station continues.

Network Rail has said it will carry out 54 hours of continuous working from Friday night until Monday morning.

A bus replacement service will be in place between Inverness and Nairn, and Inverness and Elgin on Saturday, and between Inverness and Nairn on Sunday.

The new £14million station at Inverness Airport is taking shape since work began in October, with the construction of new platforms, creation of the foundations for a footbridge and lifts.

A new access road and car park at the site adjacent to the airport has also started.

David Millar, Network Rail project manager said: “The construction of Inverness Airport station continues to gather momentum and this weekend marks a significant point in the project.

Line closure for 54 hours

“The removal of the old masonry arch bridge and connecting the passing loop are both important milestones in the delivery of the new station.

Inverness Airport railway station. Picture supplied by Network Rail.

“We apologise for any inconvenience while the line is closed this weekend both to those intending to travel and to anyone who lives close to the site where we will be working continuously from Friday night until Monday morning.

“We appreciate your patience while we deliver this important addition to the area’s transport infrastructure.”

The project, which is scheduled for completion in December, will deliver a two-platform station on the Aberdeen-Inverness line with step-free access, via a footbridge with lifts.

Work also includes creation of a passing-loop and the closure of Petty Level Crossing.

The station will have 64 car parking spaces with 10 electric charging facilities, four disabled spaces and cycle parking.

There will be a new access road to the station for motorists and access to both platforms for pedestrians and cyclists.

Inverness Airport station will deliver improved travel links to the growing Inverness Airport Business Park and the new town of Tornagrain.

What is happening?

Details of alternative travel options during the weekend closure covering Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday:

  • Services between Inverness and Elgin will be cancelled and replaced by a bus throughout.
  • Services between Inverness and Aberdeen will be cancelled and replaced by a bus between Inverness and Nairn.
  • The 4.56am Inverness to Edinburgh service (via Aberdeen) will start at Aberdeen at 07.08am.

Sunday:

  • Services between Inverness and Aberdeen will be cancelled and replaced by a bus between Inverness and Nairn.

Passengers should check before they travel and plan their journey at www.scotrail.co.uk.

[[title]]

[[text]]

