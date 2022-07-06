Weekend closure on Inverness to Aberdeen train line for airport station works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness will be disrupted this weekend, as work on a new airport station continues.

Network Rail has said it will carry out 54 hours of continuous working from Friday night until Monday morning.

A bus replacement service will be in place between Inverness and Nairn, and Inverness and Elgin on Saturday, and between Inverness and Nairn on Sunday.

The new £14million station at Inverness Airport is taking shape since work began in October, with the construction of new platforms, creation of the foundations for a footbridge and lifts.

A new access road and car park at the site adjacent to the airport has also started.

David Millar, Network Rail project manager said: “The construction of Inverness Airport station continues to gather momentum and this weekend marks a significant point in the project.

Line closure for 54 hours

“The removal of the old masonry arch bridge and connecting the passing loop are both important milestones in the delivery of the new station.

“We apologise for any inconvenience while the line is closed this weekend both to those intending to travel and to anyone who lives close to the site where we will be working continuously from Friday night until Monday morning.

“We appreciate your patience while we deliver this important addition to the area’s transport infrastructure.”

The project, which is scheduled for completion in December, will deliver a two-platform station on the Aberdeen-Inverness line with step-free access, via a footbridge with lifts.

Work also includes creation of a passing-loop and the closure of Petty Level Crossing.

The station will have 64 car parking spaces with 10 electric charging facilities, four disabled spaces and cycle parking.

There will be a new access road to the station for motorists and access to both platforms for pedestrians and cyclists.

Inverness Airport station will deliver improved travel links to the growing Inverness Airport Business Park and the new town of Tornagrain.

What is happening?

Details of alternative travel options during the weekend closure covering Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday:

Services between Inverness and Elgin will be cancelled and replaced by a bus throughout.

Services between Inverness and Aberdeen will be cancelled and replaced by a bus between Inverness and Nairn.

The 4.56am Inverness to Edinburgh service (via Aberdeen) will start at Aberdeen at 07.08am.

Sunday:

Services between Inverness and Aberdeen will be cancelled and replaced by a bus between Inverness and Nairn.

Passengers should check before they travel and plan their journey at www.scotrail.co.uk.