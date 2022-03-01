Transport Minister says £14million Inverness Airport train station will make area more ‘attractive’ to future investors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s new transport minister has visited the site of the new £14million Inverness Airport Railway Station.

Jenny Gilruth, who was appointed to the role in January, was given a tour of the site to see how the project is progressing.

The new, accessible station – due to be finished in December – will serve as an interchange for passengers travelling between the airport and Inverness.

It will be an additional stop on the line between to Aberdeen, giving international travellers easy access to both Inverness and the Granite City.

Station will make area ‘more attractive’ for investment

Ms Gilruth said: “I have been keeping up to date with the work at Inverness Airport station, but it was good to have the opportunity to go on-site, meet the team and see first-hand the work that has been happening on the project since work began in October 2021.

“Providing easy local access to the Aberdeen to Inverness services will make this area more attractive for inward investment and housing growth, which will both support local communities and the wider economy.”

The aim is for the new station to open up new travel links to the airport, which is currently accessed mainly by car and occasional bus services.

After the station is completed, a 64-space car park will be built, with four disabled spaces and 10 electric charge points.

Work has also begun to upgrade the active travel path between the airport and the station.

Two buses services per hour will also travel between the station and Inverness Airport.

Kris Kinnear, Network Rail’s capital delivery director said: “The new fully accessible station will improve social and economic opportunities for people in Inverness and the surrounding communities and we will work hard to deliver the new facility for the area as quickly as possible.”