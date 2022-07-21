Visits to 23 Scottish islands banned to limit spread of bird flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Visits to 23 Scottish islands banned to limit spread of bird flu

By Ellie Milne
July 21, 2022, 11:15 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 11:40 am
Gannets at Bass Rock. Picture by Danni Thompson.
Visits to 23 Scottish islands have been restricted in an attempt to limit the spread of avian flu.

NatureScot has issued the advice to stop public landings to give seabirds the best possible chance to survive amid the severe outbreak.

Restrictions will be in place at a number of island locations until birds have finished breeding and chicks have fledged.

The virus is widespread across Scotland with positive cases identified in the Highlands and Islands, as well as Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed its teams had removed more than 1,000 bird carcasses from shorelines since the start of July.

Where have public landings been stopped?

Visits to the Calf of Eday, Swona and Muckle Skerry on Orkney have been restricted until the end of August while puffins, Arctic skuas and Arctic terns are breeding.

This will also apply to Craigleith, Inchmickery and Isle of May on the Firth of Forth.

Great skuas, often found on the Isle of Noss and Sound of Mull, have been hit hard by the avian flu. Picture by Lorne Gill SNH.

Until mid-September, public landings will be stopped at the Isle of Noss and Sound of Mull, as well as Lamb and Fidra on the Firth of Forth.

Great skuas, common terns, cormorants and fulmars will be breeding during this time.

The following locations will be restricted until mid-October for breeding of gannets, storm-petrels and Manx shearwaters:

  • Shetland – Ramna Stacks and Gruney
  • Western Isles – Flannan Isles, North Rona and Sulga Sgeir, St Kilda (excluding Hirta)
  • Highlands – Priest Island
  • Argyll – Treshnish Isles
  • Firth of Forth – Bass Rock

Visitors will still be able to view seabirds from a safe distance or enjoy boat trips to seabird colonies without coming ashore.

NatureScot has advised that the restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.

Growing concerns

A dead gannet on Balmedie Beach. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Assessments of all island Special Protection Areas have been carried out in response to the growing concern over the spread of the H5N1 strain of avian flu.

This is part of the work of a new task force tackling the crisis, which has resulted in a 85% decline of great skua at colonies in Orkney and a 25% decline in gannets at colonies in Shetland.

Eileen Stuart, deputy director of nature and climate change, said: “Restricting visits to these islands is not an easy decision, but we are increasingly concerned about the devastating impact avian flu is having in Scotland, particularly on our seabird colonies.

“Many of our Scottish islands are a haven for internationally important bird populations. With the avian flu crisis evolving so quickly, we have to respond to reduce the spread of this virulent disease.

“Tragically, this destructive disease could be with us for some time to come. In Scotland, with the new task force announced last week, we and our partners are committed to sharing our expertise and co-ordinating action on the ground.”

