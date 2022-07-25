IN PICTURES: ‘A heartwarming three days’ Speyfest reflects on joyous return for 25th edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

IN PICTURES: ‘A heartwarming three days’ Speyfest reflects on joyous return for 25th edition

By Louise Glen
July 25, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:37 am
Red Hot Chilli Pipers at SpeyFest 2022.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers at SpeyFest 2022.

Much-loved Moray festival Speyfest made its return this weekend.

Bringing the best in Celtic and traditional Scottish music to Fochabers the event celebrating its very special 25th edition.

It also stopped for a poignant reflection of the event’s founder James M Alexander passed who passed away earlier this year.

Held in a pop-up tented village on the town’s playing fields, this is the first time the family-friendly festival has been held since the pandemic.

Emotional and triumphant

It was an emotional and triumphant return, with around 4,000 people passing through the gates across the three days.

Phil Cunningham and Friends. Picture by Innes and Campbell.

Visitors enjoyed moving concerts and lively stomps and sessions involving more than 70 musicians across 39 performances, all backed by around 100 sponsors and supporters.

Whisky and gin tastings, a craft fair, musical workshops and a Celtic Kirk service completed the packed Speyfest 2022 schedule.

Local and emerging talent including The Milne’s High School Fiddlers, The Arc Fiddlers and Colin Campbell delighted audiences alongside the biggest names in traditional music today including the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Phil Cunningham, RURA, Elephant Sessions, Skerryvore, Duncan Chisholm, Anna Massie and Claire Hastings.

James Alexander, who died in May 2022, founded the Speyfest in 1995. Picture by Daniel Forsyth.

The festival fittingly opened with a minute’s applause in memory of James M Alexander led by his four grandsons, while Sunday saw his musical legacy honoured with a performance from some of his closest musical colleagues.

These included Charlie McKerron, Douglas Lawrence, Paul Anderson and Gregor Borland. Other Speyfest legends, Roddy Munro, Joe Duncan and Charlie Glass, who were also honoured over the course of the weekend.

The festival marked its 25th anniversary with a limited edition special batch gin in partnership with AVVA Scottish Gin and loyal Speyfest audiences flocked to nab themselves a piece of Speyfest 25 merchandise.

Ashleigh Macgregor, Speyfest Association chairwoman, said: “It was truly fantastic to see so many people flooding through the gates of Speyfest this weekend and joining us for our long-awaited 25th birthday celebrations.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has supported the festival’s return and who cares so deeply about this special event.

‘Heartwarming three days’

“This weekend was a reminder of just how important Speyfest is in providing a platform for local musical talent and makers, bringing exceptional music to Fochabers and a place for the community to gather together in celebration once again.

“It has been a heartwarming three days.”

Revellers enjoyed a weekend at SpeyFest. Picture supplied by Innes and Campbell.

She continued: “It was also incredibly important to us that James Alexander’s incredible impact on the festival and traditional music across the region was honoured and I know so many of us were incredibly moved by the minute’s applause and Sunday’s musical tribute.

“We hope we made him proud this weekend, it has been well worth the wait for the whole team involved.”

First held in 1995, Speyfest has grown from a local event with one small tent holding around 300 people, to a 1500-capacity festival and much-loved jewel in the traditional music calendar in the north-east.

 

The marketplace was very busy. Picture supplied by Innes and Campbell.
Duncan Chisholm.
Duncan Chisholm and guests.
More than 4,000 people attended the event.
SpeyFest 2020. Pictures by Innes and Campbell.
A special bottling of gin was on sale at the event. Picture supplied by Innes and Campbell.
SpeyFest 2022.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers at SpeyFest 2022.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
A little of bit of Haiwai never goes wrong.
There were lots of choices for good food. Pictures by Innes and Campbell.
Phil Cunningham.
The event lasted for three days. Picture by Innes and Campbell.
Phil Cunningham and Friends. Picture by Innes and Campbell.
Fiddlers at SpayFest. Picture by Jasper Images.
The grandsons of the event's founder took to the stage. Picture by Jasperimage
SpeyFest 2020. Picture by Jasperimage.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Picture by Jasperimage
Phil Cunningham and Friends. Picture by Jasperimage.
Tour Bus Fortune. Picture by Jasperimage.
Claire Hastings Band. Picture by Jasperimage.
Pipers get the audience to participate with lit mobile phones. Picture by Jasperimage.
Tour Bus Fortune. Picture by Jasperimage.
Phil Cunningham and Friends. Picture by Jasperimage.
Claire Hastings Band. Picture by Jasperimage.
Speyfest 2022. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Speyfest 2022. Picture by Jasperimage.
Audience enjoying the atmosphere. Picture by Jasperimage.
The audience is SpeyFest 2022. Picture by Jasperimage
Red Hot Chilli Pipers finish off the evenings entertainment. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Red hot playing from the chilli piper. Picture by Jasperimage.
Red Hot Chilli Piper. Pictures by Jasperimage
Audience enjoying the atmosphere. Picture by Jasperimage.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers dancers have a little practice session with their shadows. Picture by Jasperimage.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers finish off the evenings entertainment. Picture by Jasperimage.
Red Hot Chilli Piper. Picture by Jasperimage.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Picture by Jasperimage.
The event was for the whole family. Picture by Jasperimage.
Audience loving the pipers. Picture by Jasperimage.
Claire Hastings Band. Picture by Jasperimage.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Picture by Jasperimage.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers finish off the evenings entertainment. Picture by Jasperimage.
Claire Hastings Band. Picture by Jasperimage.
Speyfest 2022. Picture by Jasperimage.
Speyfest 2022. Picture by Jasperimage
Fiddlers in action. Picture by Jasperimage.
Revellers enjoyed a weekend at SpeyFest. Picture supplied by Innes and Campbell.
Fiddler on stage at SpeyFest 2022. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Fiddlers in action. Picture by Jasperimage.
Relatives of the founder James M Alexander who passed away earlier this year.
SpeyFest 2022 was an event for the whole family.
Speyfest 2022 was held over three nights.
Facepainting.
SpeyFest 2022.
SpeyFest.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
A crowd of more than 4,000 gathered for the event.
The event is a celebration of Celtic music.
SpeyFest. Picture by Innes and Campbell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]