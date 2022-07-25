Studio in Cairngorms shortlisted for Scotland’s Building of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Studio in Cairngorms shortlisted for Scotland’s Building of the Year

By Ross Hempseed
July 25, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:43 am
Quarry Studios in Aberdeenshire. Picture by RIAS.
Quarry Studios in Aberdeenshire. Picture by RIAS.

The free-flowing Quarry Studios in Aberdeenshire has been shortlisted for Scotland’s Building of the Year award.

Designed and the current office of Moxon Architects, the structure lies at the bottom of a quarry in the Cairngorm National Park, hence the name.

Among thick forest, the building does not clash with the landscape but works in harmony with its surroundings, creating an easy flow from work to the wilderness.

Made from traditional materials like local timber, the project supported jobs in the area and local labour practices, cementing its sustainable credentials.

Quarry Studios will be up against other buildings, including High Sunderland in Selkirk, Forth Valley College Falkirk Campus and Lockerbie Sawmill.

Quarry Studios allows for a free flowing indoor/outdoor feel. Picture by RIAS.

Each is competing for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award – one of the most significant architectural awards in the world.

The award, established in 2002, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in searching for the best building, including new builds, regeneration, restoration, extensions and interiors.

Chris Stewart, president of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, said: “It is exciting to see these five remarkable buildings on the shortlist for the Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

Turning the ‘ordinary into extraordinary’

“Our homes, schools and offices form the backdrop to our everyday lives, and this year’s shortlist shows how architects can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

“This year’s shortlist also highlights the relevance of architecture to many of society’s most pressing issues – whether that is climate change, young people’s mental health or the future of the workplace.

“I am proud of Scotland’s architecture profession, and this year’s shortlist demonstrates why it should be celebrated.”

The architects of the winning building receive a £10,000 cash prize, making this one of the most significant architecture awards in the world.

The building provides Moxon Architects freedom and space to design. Picture by RIAS.

