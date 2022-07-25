Studio in Cairngorms shortlisted for Scotland’s Building of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The free-flowing Quarry Studios in Aberdeenshire has been shortlisted for Scotland’s Building of the Year award.

Designed and the current office of Moxon Architects, the structure lies at the bottom of a quarry in the Cairngorm National Park, hence the name.

Among thick forest, the building does not clash with the landscape but works in harmony with its surroundings, creating an easy flow from work to the wilderness.

Made from traditional materials like local timber, the project supported jobs in the area and local labour practices, cementing its sustainable credentials.

Quarry Studios will be up against other buildings, including High Sunderland in Selkirk, Forth Valley College Falkirk Campus and Lockerbie Sawmill.

Each is competing for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award – one of the most significant architectural awards in the world.

The award, established in 2002, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in searching for the best building, including new builds, regeneration, restoration, extensions and interiors.

Chris Stewart, president of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, said: “It is exciting to see these five remarkable buildings on the shortlist for the Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

Turning the ‘ordinary into extraordinary’

“Our homes, schools and offices form the backdrop to our everyday lives, and this year’s shortlist shows how architects can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

“This year’s shortlist also highlights the relevance of architecture to many of society’s most pressing issues – whether that is climate change, young people’s mental health or the future of the workplace.

“I am proud of Scotland’s architecture profession, and this year’s shortlist demonstrates why it should be celebrated.”

The architects of the winning building receive a £10,000 cash prize, making this one of the most significant architecture awards in the world.