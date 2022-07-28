Belladrum founder joins the crowd as event returns for its 18th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belladrum founder joins the crowd as event returns for its 18th year

By Michelle Henderson
July 28, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:32 pm
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival kicked off today, marking its 18th anniversary. Picture of the crowds in 2019, captured by Paul Campbell.
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival founder Joe Gibbs is among thousands of festivalgoers in the crowd as he attends the popular Highland music event as a fan for the first time.

Mr Gibbs created the popular music festival in 2004 after fighting to regain ownership of his inheritance.  

The family sold the Belladrum estate – a total of 1,150 acres of land – in 1977 before slowly buying back ownership of the site a decade later.

In 2017, the founder decided to sell Belladrum Festival to Kilimanjaro Group, a firm which has had involvement in the running of the festival for the past 11 years.

Five years on, Mr Gibbs is marking a new milestone at Belladrum, by attending the festival as a fan for the very first time.

Scores of festivalgoers enjoy the festivities of the main stage each year; including in 2019 as Lewis Capaldi took to the stage. Picture by Paul Campbell.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival kicked off today, marking its 18th anniversary.

Mr Gibbs said: “My family owned the land from 1857 to 1977 and I was set to inherit it all in my early 20s – due to external factors this did not happen. I’d always had a great affection for Belladrum estate so I was determined to buy it back and use it as a vehicle for positive environmental and community change.

“As a keen music fan, I wanted to bring a huge event to the region that had families and fun at its core. I knew the grounds and land could make for an incredible set-up and after major restoration we were able to create a landscape primed for festival-goers.

“Since passing on the ownership of the festival itself, it will be fitting to finally experience Belladrum festival in its full glory as a fan for the first time.”

Belladrum 2022: All you need to know

Around 21,000 people flock to the Highlands each year to attend Belladrum, which has become one of Scotland’s leading festivals.

Emeli Sande and Van Morrison are among the star-studded line-up at the 2022 festival.

Peat and Diesel have become the latest act to join the line-up; taking the place of fan favourite Sam Ryder who had to pull out of his performance due to illness. 

The three-day event will draw to a close on Saturday.

Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission, said it’s Mr Gibbs commitment to creating a community event that has helped to bolster the jobs market.

Mr Trench said: “As a result of Joe’s efforts to establish the festival, he has used land creatively to create an abundance of opportunities for local people, businesses and communities.

“With land at its foundation, the festival has kickstarted the careers of many local artists and partnered with community groups and charities to push forward positive impact on real change. The yearly event has highlighted the endless possibilities for land in Scotland.”

How is Belladrum going green?

