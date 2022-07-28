Peat & Diesel added to Belladrum bill after Eurovision favourite Sam Ryder pulls out last minute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has cancelled his Belladrum performance due to illness.

The star was due to wow fans on the festival’s Hot House stage at 9.45pm tonight.

A statement on the festival’s social media announced the last-minute change this afternoon: “Unfortunately Sam Ryder has had to cancel his appearance this evening at Bella due to illness. On the positive side we are delighted to confirm that he will join us on the Garden Stage in 2023!

“We all wish Sam a speedy recovery and look forward seeing him next year.”

It has been announced that Western Isles band Peat & Diesel will take Mr Ryder’s slot in what has been dubbed a “rescue mission”.

Western Isle's Rescue Mission in Operation! We are delighted to announce that the one and only @peatanddiesel are sailing in to save the day and headline the Hot House Stage this evening at 9.45pm ❤️🛳 pic.twitter.com/iK8ukudcQr — Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival (@BelladrumFest) July 28, 2022

Belladrum festival is taking place just outside Inverness for the next three days.

