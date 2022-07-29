Orkney Harbours Masterplan models go on display – but who will foot the bill for the ambitious £230m projects​?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney Harbours Masterplan models go on display – but who will foot the bill for the ambitious £230m projects​?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:59 pm
Scapa Deep Water Quay model
The 1:1000 scale model of Scapa Deep Water Quay

Orkney Council’s Harbours Authority are giving the public a new view on phase 1 of the Orkney Harbours Masterplan.

1:1000 scale models have been set up in Kirkwall.

However, questions remain around the ambitious £230 million plans – particularly, who is going to pay for it?

The harbour authority has set up an Orkney offshore wind hub in the offices in Kiln Corner. Scale models of the logistics base with the proposed changes at Hatston Pier and the Scapa Deep Water Quay are the centrepieces of their display.

Phase 1 of Orkney Council’s plans would take place over a 20-year period and involve enormous infrastructure projects. The council says it would create jobs, revenue, and put Orkney at the forefront of a cleaner, greener future.

The changes at Hatston Pier and the Scapa Deep Water Quay are two projects out of five included in phase 1 of the masterplan.

World-leading maritime hub

Stromness and Lyness have also been earmarked for projects as part of phase 1.

The council has said these projects would open Orkney up as a “world-leading” maritime hub. This could play a major part in the offshore wind farms being planned around Northern Scotland.

If all goes to plan for the council, construction could start on phase 1 of Orkney’s Harbours Masterplan as soon as 2024.

David Sawkins is Deputy Harbour Master for Strategy & Support with the council’s Harbour Authority.

He said: “With these models, we’re putting images – instead of a flat piece of paper – to the public.

Deputy Harbour Master: Strategy & Support with Orkney Council’s harbour authority David Sawkins.

“What we really want to do is talk to the public now, rather than waiting until planning applications or environmental impact assessments are issued, which is when we’ll do official consultation.

“We want to show them what would happen, although these are only proposals at the moment. There are lots of hurdles to cross yet.”

Mr Sawkins said that many people in Orkney will be familiar with the size of the existing 900kW wind turbine at Hatston.

However, the scale models help people visualise how big the planned 18MW offshore wind turbines are compared to it.

The display even includes scale models of the NorthLink Ferries. One of the offshore wind turbines’ blades is nearly the same length as the MV Hrossey.

Granted, these offshore farms would be offshore, at the planned West of Orkney windfarm.

But where will the money come from?

As for where the money will come from he said: “We’re doing the financial strategy.

“We’ve told councillors that, by the end of the first part of next year, we will have a financial strategy. That strategy will say where the money is going to come from.

“We fully understand that, while there is lots of work going into this, people need to know where the cash is coming from.”

Mr Sawkins was asked about concerns the public has around phase 1 of the Orkney Harbours Masterplan.

The model of Hatston Pier

He said: “One of the main concerns is the over-industrialisation of Scapa Flow.

“There will be large pieces of equipment being moved around by cranes, but that’s only temporary. You won’t have a crane left up all day long.

“Yes, there will be ships in Scapa Flow. But there have been ships in Scapa Flow since the mid-70s when Flotta opened.

“We’re working on images which will show that there will be more things happening and it’s not industrialisation per se.”

