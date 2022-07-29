WATCH: Family of tigers play with gift for International Tiger Day at Highland Wildlife Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family of Amur tigers was captured playing with a gift celebrating International Tiger Day at Highland Wildlife Park.

The group of tigers were given a colourful box of straw and perfume to play with to celebrate the special day.

In footage shown, the five endangered animals at the wildlife park – Botzman and Dominika and their three one-year-old cubs, Layla, Nishka and Aleksander – appeared to enjoy the gift.

The adults can be seen slowly pushing the box off the platform before the cubs decide to start chewing the colourful gift.

International Tiger Day is an annual celebration which is used to help raise awareness of tiger conservation.

The wildlife conservation charity Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is part of the European endangered species which helps at risk species such as Amur tigers.

These Amur tigers are the largest of all the big cats and are at risk of extinction due to extensive habitat loss and poaching.

Although originally known as Siberian tigers, Amur tigers were renamed in the 1990s as the last tigers had long disappeared from Siberia.

They now only tend to live in isolated populations in the far east of Russia and on China’s north-east border around the Amur river valley.