‘We need to make cycling safer for kids.’: Kidical Mass will continue to lobby as it marks first anniversary in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners say they will continue to lobby for more cycle-friendly streets as they mark the first anniversary of the Kidical Mass movement in Inverness.

Kidical Mass North was established last year and holds monthly rides around the city for all ages and abilities, on bikes, trikes and scooters.

It is aimed at getting kids interested in cycling and helping less confident cyclists gain confidence and experience on the roads.

Since the Inverness group was established, other groups have started across the country including Perth, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Major progress made in a year

The most recent Kidical Mass event in Inverness in June saw more than 100 young cyclists taking to the streets during Bike Week.

The group, which holds its next ride on September 3, says it has made major progress in the last year.

It is planning new events including cycle skills workshops and bike maintenance and security sessions.

Bridie Barnett, a medical consultant at Raigmore hospital and one of the organising committee, said support has been received from individuals, businesses, politicians and health professionals.

“I have found it really encouraging to see local community groups and organisations get behind Kidical Mass and what we are all about.

“All this support gives a clear message that we need to make cycling safer for kids, so that they can make healthier and more sustainable travel choices.

“We will continue to lobby for better cycling infrastructure and child-friendly streets.

Cycling better for the environment

“It is really worrying to many of us that the direction of planning often forgets about children and the legacy we are leaving them.”

Annie, 10, has attended many of the Kidical Mass events. She said: “Kidical Mass has shown that cycling is a good substitute for driving.

“It’s much better for the environment, and it’s healthy.”

Hugh, eight, also joins the rides: “Riding in a group is more fun. I’d like to see more children from my school coming and other schools too.

“It was great on holiday as there were cycle paths everywhere. I’d like that here in Inverness too.”

Sara Ramsey, a surgeon at Raigmore and another member of the organising committee, said the group has achieved a lot in a year.

She said comments on social media previously suggested that ‘no one cycles in Inverness’.

“I think our rides have proven we have people of all ages and abilities cycling as a way of life in Inverness and we have met up in a joyful way.

“We have given cycling in Inverness a public face and a space on the road, well maybe a toe-hold for now, but it’s a start.

“We have managed to engage councillors, teachers and road planners and hopefully are part of sowing seeds of a real commitment to active travel and a lower carbon way of life in Inverness.

Enthusiasm for improved cycle routes

“I also don’t think it’s too much to say we are building a cycling community.”

She said she is proud of the ‘ripple effect’ which has seen other Kidical Mass cycles start in Scotland.

Sara also hopes the Inverness City Vision, promoted by MP Drew Hendry, can build on “the grass roots of enthusiasm” for improved cycling routes.

Mr Hendry says Kidical Mass has done a great job of raising awareness, in a positive way, about the need for the city to step up efforts on active travel, especially cycling.

“The Inverness 2035 vision has, amongst the core principles, a safer, greener and family friendly city.

“It is really helpful for Kidical Mass to keep the pressure up, especially through the friendly and engaging way it seeks to do that.”

Councillor Emma Knox regularly takes part in the rides.

“They have influenced the retention of Academy Street Spaces for People and in making the Ness-side contraflow permanent.

“(Also) the active travel considerations prominent in every council planning and infrastructure decision.”

The rides are supported by some medical professionals.

GP Alice Scriven hopes the events will expand to involve a wider demographic and in other areas to promote active travel in the Highlands.

“Kidical Mass has really demonstrated how a small group of dedicated folk can bring together literally hundreds of people, and not just those with children, to highlight the real urgent need for good active travel Infrastructure for the future.

Kidical Mass cycle ‘a beacon of hope’

“This has happened in a way that’s not been done in the North of Scotland before.”

Retired paediatrician Ian Tallach added: “At a time of overwhelming bad news – both international and domestic -Kidical Mass stands out as a beacon of hope.

“The stated aim of the global initiative is to make ‘space for the next generation’ and the events in Inverness have taken a real step in that direction.

“They’ve been a lot of fun, but never far from facing down our common enemies – despair, inequity, environmental damage, ill-health, community breakdown and economic hardship.

On a personal level, as someone with debilitating Multiple Sclerosis, I feel profoundly included and empowered. They’ve given me a lease of life.”

In June Highland Council took another step towards improving active travel in Inverness by granting permission for a new route connecting the National Cycle Network in Inverness between Cradlehall Business Park and Inverness Campus.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE