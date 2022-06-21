Highland Council takes another step towards improving active travel in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has taken another step towards improving walking, wheeling and cycling in Inverness.

Plans for a new active travel route have been approved, connecting the National Cycle Network between Cradlehall Business Park and Inverness Campus.

The work will involve upgrading the current track into a wider, tarmac surfaced route for active travel, making a safer, more direct and convenient car free link in the east of the city.

Preparatory work is under way to safeguard potential archaeology as well as trees, with construction works expected to commence in August.

Active travel – ‘committed to supporting people’

Chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans said: “This is a popular route for communities in the east of the city and upgrading it will send a clear message that the Highland Council is committed to supporting people to choose walking, wheeling and cycling for everyday journeys.

“Doing so will help us to tackle the climate and ecological emergency, reduce vehicle congestion and improve our health and wellbeing.”

Vice-chairwoman of the council’s climate change committee, Kate Willis said: “Continued development of the active travel network, along with events such National Bike Week, Clean Air Day earlier this month and the Highland Climate Festival (starting June 25), will make it even easier to walk, wheel and cycle.

“This will not only help improve air quality in the city, but will also enable people to do their bit to reduce their reliance on environmentally unfriendly vehicles.”