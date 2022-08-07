Paddleboarder rescued near Rosemarkie beach by Kessock lifeboat By Cameron Roy August 7, 2022, 4:06 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 4:29 pm 0 The RNLI Kessock lifeboat was called to the scene. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A paddleboarder has been rescued by the Kessock lifeboat near Rosemarkie beach. The female paddleboarder was spotted struggling against the tide near Channory Point. Kessock RNLI lifeboat was launched at 11.35am on Sunday, to assist her back to shore. Inverness, Cromarty, and Nairn coastguard rescue teams were also scrambled. She was collected by the Kessock boat and dropped back off at Rosemarkie beach where she was checked over by the Coastguard. The paddleboarder had been in the water beside Rosemarkie beach. A Coastguard spokesman said: “She was a little tired but was safe and well. “She had a friend at the beach who took care of her.” The operation was completed by 12.45pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Buckie lifeboat helps yacht with ‘fouled propeller’ near Lossiemouth Paddleboarder swept out to sea off Wick coast rescued by lifeboat after being spotted by fishing vessel Rescue teams assist after 26ft yacht runs aground at Cruden Bay New rescue board for Moray lifeboat funded by donations to thank rescuers after Hopeman cliff fall