Paddleboarder rescued near Rosemarkie beach by Kessock lifeboat

A paddleboarder has been rescued by the Kessock lifeboat near Rosemarkie beach.

The female paddleboarder was spotted struggling against the tide near Channory Point.

Kessock RNLI lifeboat was launched at 11.35am on Sunday, to assist her back to shore.

Inverness, Cromarty, and Nairn coastguard rescue teams were also scrambled.

She was collected by the Kessock boat and dropped back off at Rosemarkie beach where she was checked over by the Coastguard.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “She was a little tired but was safe and well.

“She had a friend at the beach who took care of her.”

The operation was completed by 12.45pm.