CalMac now looking to rent previously rejected ferry to help tackle crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac now looking to rent previously rejected ferry to help tackle crisis

By Cameron Roy
August 15, 2022, 4:35 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 5:22 pm
MV Pentalina could be rented by CalMac. Photo by Donaldson News.
MV Pentalina could be rented by CalMac. Photo by Donaldson News.

A vessel rejected in 2021 over safety concerns could now be rented to tackle Scotland’s ferry crisis.

CalMac is understood to have filed a request to use the MV Pentalina during the ongoing ferry shortage which has seen numerous cancelled services.

Transport Scotland was urged to buy the ferry last year by passenger groups, but there were concerns over its age and fire safety.

Harris Development chairman Kenny MacLeod said at a meeting last week with Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth she instructed Transport Scotland to re-open negotiations for a fully crewed lease of the ship.

This came after a discussion about how the isle of Harris would cope as it is due to have no ferry service for around six months due to Uig harbour being upgraded.

MV Hebrides.
The MV Hebrides has been experiencing repeated issues over the past few months,

Over the summer, that route has been under increasing pressure as the MV Hebrides, which serves the Skye triangle route, has regularly been out of action due to recurring faults.

Due to the repeated cancellations, businesses on the island have reported a 50% loss of earnings during their busiest time of the year.

What happened last time CalMac considered MV Pentalina?

A deal to rent the MV Pentalina was almost made last year, but fell through at the “eleventh hour”.

The 15-year-old ferry is owned by Pentland Ferries, a small independent ferry company that operates routes from Gills Bay in Caithness to St Margaret’s Hope on South Ronaldsay in Orkney.

The company walked away from the Pentalina deal due to the fact that the vessel’s fire safety procedures were not deemed good enough for state-owned CalMac.

MV Pentalina passing old stone croft cottage in Orkney. Photo: Shutterstock.

Union RMT welcomed the scrapping of the deal. General secretary of the union, Mick Lynch, said at the time: “We strongly believe that a cavalier approach to safety and seafarers’ rights, hallmarks of Pentland Ferries, have no place on Scotland’s lifeline ferry services.”

‘It is time for modern developments’

Mr MacLeod worked on government patrol boats for 10 years and is well-known for his role as Harris Development chairman.

He said: “It would be a huge step forward if they did this as. Apart from providing the urgently required resilience, it would enable us to see the capabilities of this style of vessel that CMAL has consistently dismissed as not suitable.

“I suspect there will be a lot of internal opposition to the fully crewed option too as it will highlight the very expensive crewing model used by CalMac.

“As she is currently fully Maritime and Coastguard Agency compliant, CalMac will find it very difficult to come up with reasons not to take on the lease.

“We are in a crisis situation with our lifeline ferries and it is time for the outdated and expensive styles and operating models to be revised in line with modern developments in vessel designs and operations.”

Calmac ferry.

The MV Pentalina can carry up to 350 passengers and 58 cars. This would make it around the 14th biggest in the CalMac fleet – out of 35 vessels.

Caledonian MacBrayne, usually shortened to CalMac is the UK’s largest ferry operator – operating 29 routes to over 50 destinations.

The company currently employees 1,700 people, making it one of the biggest businesses headquartered in Scotland.

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said: “The MV Pentalina was considered for possible charter in 2021 but was withdrawn from availability by its owner before the formal agreement was signed.

“We remain open to exploring a charter option should this be reconsidered by the vessel owner. We would of course need to consider the terms and affordability of any arrangement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]