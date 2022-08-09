Highland Council and CalMac told to find mitigations for five-month Uig pier closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council and CalMac told to find mitigations for five-month Uig pier closure

By Louise Glen
August 9, 2022, 2:12 pm
CalMac ferry MV Hebrides arrives in Uig on Skye from Tarbert, Harris. Picture by Sandy McCook.
CalMac ferry MV Hebrides arrives in Uig on Skye from Tarbert, Harris. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Highland Council and CalMac have been told to find mitigations and bring the costs back to the table ahead of the closure of Uig pier for five months this winter.

After a meeting with the Scottish Government’s transport minister yesterday, the community has hit home its concerns about the closure of the pier this winter.

Tensions were heightened due to the recent disruption to the network which impacted on the loss of business to islanders.

The planned closure from October 10, will make Uig pier unusable for more than five months.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has said he his “deeply concerned” in light of recent disruption to the route.

Uig, on Skye, is the main transport links between the Uists, Harris and surrounding islands.

Frustrations vented

Islanders have vented their frustration on the plans accusing the transport minister of not listening.

Yesterday a meeting between Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth and Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan along with representatives from island communities, CalMac, Highland Council, Transport Scotland and Western Isles Council, discussed the arrangements which are to be put in place during Uig pier’s closure this winter.

The pier is due to be closed from October until March 23 for essential repair and development work.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.

During the meeting, Highland Council and CalMac outlined several potential mitigation options for the period during which Uig pier is due to be closed this winter, but emphasised that there were additional risks and costs associated with each of the potential options.

The Western Isles MSP, along with others present, stressed the monumental financial losses which will be borne by island communities over the closure period as things currently stand, and that this needed to be fully considered when mitigation options are being assessed and agreed.

Mr Allan emphasised that the current proposals for the outage simply do not command public confidence, and were arrived at before the recent and persistent problems on the island routes.

‘Deeply concerned about the situation’

After the meeting, Mr Allan said: “While I appreciate the continued efforts to identify solutions to the difficulties which will be experienced by island businesses and individuals throughout Uig pier’s closure period, I remain deeply concerned about the situation.

“Public anxiety around the proposals has only been increased by the severe and frequent disruption to Harris and Uist’s lifeline ferry services that communities have been forced to endure in recent weeks and months.

Alasdair Allan MSP

“It is positive that the transport minister continues to engage constructively on both this issue and the wider ferry network resilience problems.

“I hope that the costings and logistics for the mitigation options outlined yesterday can be clarified as quickly as possible, as this will allow the necessary decisions to be taken so that passengers and businesses can finally have some degree of certainty about their options for the months ahead.”

Transport Scotland, Highland Council and CalMac have been invited to comment.

[[title]]

[[text]]

