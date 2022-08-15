Third person dies following car and lorry crash on A9 near Newtonmore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A third person has died after a crash involving a lorry and car in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth road at Ralia, near Newtonmore, just before 5pm on Wednesday.

A 75-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old woman who was driving the car was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with critical injuries, but police have now confirmed she died on Sunday.

The lorry driver, a 59-year-old man, was uninjured.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.

“We continue to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to us and can assist is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2516 of Wednesday, 10 August, 2022.