Mum-of-two dies after collapsing during charity walk in the Highlands

Thousands have been raised to help bring a mum-of-two home to Ireland after her sudden death in the Highlands.

Laura Marcelin was taking part in the Great Wilderness Challenge when she collapsed on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene in Inveran, but the 44-year-old sadly could not be saved.

It is understood that Ms Marcelin was originally from Dunoon, but lived in Kilworth, Cork with her husband and two children.

Her family has set up an online fundraiser to cover the costs of her return to Ireland, as well as her funeral and burial.

They have managed to raise more than 23,000 euros (£19,400) in just two days.

‘Collective sadness’

Ms Marcelin, who worked as a carer in a nursing home, was completing the walking challenge to help raise money for charity.

She took part in the 13-mile circular route option which starts and ends at Poolewe.

More than 200 people had to be evacuated after the road into the Wester Ross village was closed by police.

Medical teams and paramedics attended, alongside the coastguard, the Dundonnell Mountain Rescue team and PDG Helicopters.

The committee behind the Great Wilderness Challenge have shared their condolences and thanked everyone who assisted on the day.

They wrote: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad and difficult time.

“Words cannot express our collective sadness on a day which had started with such happiness and goodwill.”

Tributes shared online

Many people have also shared tributes and messages of support for Ms Marcelin’s family on the fundraising page.

Some shared their memories of her work as a carer in Ireland.

One family wrote: “Our deepest sympathies on the passing of Laura who always took great care of our mother in Farranlea Nursing Home. You will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Laura.”

Another said: “Shocked to hear of Laura’s untimely passing. A fantastic carer to my sister. Sincere condolences to her family. She will be missed.

“Fly high with the angels. Rest in peace.”