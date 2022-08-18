‘Going to show off best of north-east’: Tour of Britain 2022 excitement builds as Aberdeen prepares for weeks of cycling fun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Excitement is building as preparations continue for the return of Tour of Britain to the north-east.

The elite race will set off from the Granite City on September 4, taking riders through Aberdeenshire to Glenshee.

The first stage will begin on Union Street at 11am.

Before the grand event kicks off however, the next few weeks will feature cycling themed activities for all to enjoy.

A fortnight of cycling fun planned

This will include events held by Cycle Aberdeenshire with talks, classes and activities for children.

Paralympic cyclists – and husband and wife – Neil and Lora Fachie will give a talk in Inverurie on September 1, called Bike Blethers. The event at Inverurie Town Hall is free, but a space can be booked here.

The Getabout Aberdeen Cycling Festival will also start on September 3 where Aberdeen city will be filled with fun, free activities and cycle races displaying the best of Scottish cycling talent.

These activities will include a climbing wall, face painting, Dr Bike and a chance to ride the city centre stage of Sunday’s Tour of Britain.

Jim Savage, chief executive at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “There’s a huge amount of activity in the run up.

“We want to try and get people involved in going out and enjoying it or trying cycling out for the first time if they haven’t tried it before or going on different routes if they’re keen cyclists already.”

‘A challenging and exciting’ first stage

Beginning in the city on September 4, cyclists taking part Tour of Britain will then pedal past Aberdeen’s beach towards Bridge of Don before making their way through Aberdeenshire countryside.

The new route will end at the tour’s “first-ever” hill-top finish at Glenshee Ski Centre.

Cyclists will be using the Old Military Road from Auchallater to Glenshee with the last three miles of the road averaging a climb of 4.8%.

Mr Savage – a keen cyclist himself – said the first leg of the tour looks “really exciting”.

He said: “I’m really, really pleased that we’re coming back here again for another year.

“I’m sure it’s going to show off the best of the city and of Aberdeenshire for spectators and for the cyclists to enjoy a challenging and exciting stage.”

Mr Savage said it would be a great day out for spectators and last year for the Stonehaven to Aberdeen route, tens of thousands of people attended.

He added: “We’re hoping to have the same thing again. We’ve had a lovely summer here and we’re just hoping that the weather in the centre is going to be just right as well.”

Aberdeen ‘has a lot to offer’

David Jackson, regional director for VisitScotland said: “It’s really exciting. It’s not a long way away now so we’re really looking forward to it

“I think it will bring people out absolutely. We’ve seen how popular cycling has become over the pandemic and just in recent years.”

He encouraged the communities and local public to come out and enjoy the spectacle and to take part in the “cycling themed” events over the weekend.

Councillor and keen cyclist Kairin van Sweeden said it was a great opportunity to show what is on offer in Aberdeen.

“This is really exciting for Aberdeen,” she said. “I really love to see my city showcased in this kind of way and especially as a cyclist.

“It will bring a lot of people to the city. I think often when people think about Scotland they do tend to think about different places, not so much Aberdeen so it’s good to see Aberdeen being showcased because we have a lot to offer.”