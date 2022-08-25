Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients

By Cameron Roy
August 25, 2022, 6:58 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:59 pm
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.

A physiotherapist has been struck off for a string of failings involving 22 patients.

Charles Edmonds went before the Health & Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) following concerns about his conduct while working in Argyll and Bute.

In one instance, he tested a patient’s hip flexion at 110 degrees when there was a “risk of dislocation” and against the instructions from the consultant.

On another occasion he identified four positive “red flag” results but did not refer the patient to their GP or A&E.

The watchdog has now determined his fitness to practice was impaired, and removed him from the register.

An experienced member of staff

Mr Edmonds was employed as an experienced band seven physiotherapist with Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership at NHS Highland when the incidents happened.

The timeframe of his misconduct dates from March to August in 2015.

During the HCPTS hearing, the panel heard he manipulated the spine of someone using “grade 4 rotation force” despite the patient saying rotational movements made her problems worse.

The patient was going through various complications such as vertebral collapse, osteopenia, and had a history of cancer.

Breached ‘fundamental tenets’

In the report, there were examples of Mr Edmonds’ failure to make a record of his assessments, plans, appointments, decisions and assessments.

The watchdog note Mr Edmonds had demonstrated he had the necessary knowledge and skills – but “chose not to use them consistently”.

In their findings, the HCTPS wrote that due to Mr Edmonds’ level of experience, his misconduct would “very seriously” impact public confidence in the profession.

It also said that since he repeatedly breached “fundamental tenets of the profession” and failed to demonstrate “any remorse”.

They decided that a “high risk” of repetition was identified and that a striking-off order was the “only appropriate sanction”.

What does NHS Highland say?

A spokeswoman for NHS Highland said: “We have clear processes for managing clinical competency. The professional leadership team work closely with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) in escalating any serious concerns about staff.

“Any case is thoroughly investigated, and relevant information is shared with HCPC as a statutory obligation to maintain patient safety.

“Charles Edmonds left Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership a number of years ago.”

Tags

Conversation

