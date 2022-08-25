Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A physiotherapist has been struck off for a string of failings involving 22 patients.

Charles Edmonds went before the Health & Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) following concerns about his conduct while working in Argyll and Bute.

In one instance, he tested a patient’s hip flexion at 110 degrees when there was a “risk of dislocation” and against the instructions from the consultant.

On another occasion he identified four positive “red flag” results but did not refer the patient to their GP or A&E.

The watchdog has now determined his fitness to practice was impaired, and removed him from the register.

An experienced member of staff

Mr Edmonds was employed as an experienced band seven physiotherapist with Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership at NHS Highland when the incidents happened.

The timeframe of his misconduct dates from March to August in 2015.

During the HCPTS hearing, the panel heard he manipulated the spine of someone using “grade 4 rotation force” despite the patient saying rotational movements made her problems worse.

The patient was going through various complications such as vertebral collapse, osteopenia, and had a history of cancer.

Breached ‘fundamental tenets’

In the report, there were examples of Mr Edmonds’ failure to make a record of his assessments, plans, appointments, decisions and assessments.

The watchdog note Mr Edmonds had demonstrated he had the necessary knowledge and skills – but “chose not to use them consistently”.

In their findings, the HCTPS wrote that due to Mr Edmonds’ level of experience, his misconduct would “very seriously” impact public confidence in the profession.

It also said that since he repeatedly breached “fundamental tenets of the profession” and failed to demonstrate “any remorse”.

They decided that a “high risk” of repetition was identified and that a striking-off order was the “only appropriate sanction”.

What does NHS Highland say?

A spokeswoman for NHS Highland said: “We have clear processes for managing clinical competency. The professional leadership team work closely with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) in escalating any serious concerns about staff.

“Any case is thoroughly investigated, and relevant information is shared with HCPC as a statutory obligation to maintain patient safety.

“Charles Edmonds left Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership a number of years ago.”