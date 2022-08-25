GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games By Stuart Findlay August 25, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:13 pm 0 Gold medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull at today's Oban Games. Picture by Sandy McCook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients 0 Funeral of 'much-loved' Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held 0 Dad denies stalking family by leaving menacing notes on dead son's grave D-Day looms for new nightclub and bowling alley plans for Kirkwall 0 Brothers take on NC500 cycling challenge to raise funds for mental health charity in… 0 Highland Council seek public opinion on cycle route proposals 0 Bin strikes: Which councils are affected and when? 0 Dingwall street to close for 12 weeks for essential sewer works 0 Scotland's police chief praises bravery of community and officers after Skye shooting See inside Caol Ila's multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the… 0 More from Press and Journal Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients 0 Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall Funeral of 'much-loved' Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held 0 'The system failed us': Victims speak out as rapist finally jailed ... 32 years…