Home News Highlands & Islands

Stoltman brothers support Maggie’s Highlands Run the Runway

By Michelle Henderson
August 26, 2022, 7:37 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 7:51 pm
Luke and Tom Stoltman are throwing their weight behind Run the Runway to help support those battling cancer.
Strongmen Luke and Tom Stoltman have thrown their weight behind a charity runway challenge.

Dozens of fundraisers will walk or run 5K along Inverness Airport’s main runway on Saturday to raise money for Maggie’s Highlands.

Now the Invergordon brothers are urging people to get behind the effort by donating generously, to ensure the charity can continue offering practical and emotional support to those going through a cancer diagnosis.

In a short video, the pair said: “Maggie’s is a huge cancer charity. They offer support to anyone throughout the country – emotional, physical, any type of support that you need they will give to you.

They added: “We really want to raise awareness, try and raise as much money as we can for this awesome charity so, please, if you can, please give and please help someone’s life today.”

Participants of Run the Runway will enjoy entertainment in the departure lounge, including party games, a DJ and a live performance from rising star James McGilvery.

In 2019, the challenge raised £56,000 for the charity.

‘Every donation, no matter how small, will directly help people with cancer’

Maggie’s Highlands, based at Raigmore Hospital, provides free support and advice to people living with cancer, and their family and friends.

In a short video, the Stoltman brothers have issued a heartfelt appeal to the public asking them to help and support those battling cancer.

Anyone can visit the centre, no appointments are necessary.

The team can help with anything from treatment options, side effects, worries about money and psychological support.

Fundraising manager Andrew Benjamin said: “We are so excited to have the Stoltman brothers support for our Run the Runway event.

“We want to thank all the runners and those who have donated to them for their support. With the cost of living having such a huge impact on people with cancer we know Maggie’s support is needed more than ever.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will directly help people with cancer in our community through the most difficult of times. Please get in touch with us to find out how you can support.”










