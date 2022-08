[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Lochaber are looking for missing man Noman Ahmed.

Mr Ahmed, who is believed to be in the Fort William area, was last seen wearing dark clothing and a brown coat.

Officers are calling on the public to help him trace his whereabouts.

He is described as 20-years-old, of Asian appearance, with black hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting PS-20220827-3805.