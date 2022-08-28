Winger Vicente Besuijen aims to help Aberdeen deliver ‘loads of goals’ to entertain supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Winger Vicente Besuijen aims to help Aberdeen deliver ‘loads of goals’ to entertain supporters

By Sean Wallace
August 28, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen scores to make to it 3-0
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen scores to make to it 3-0

Winger Vicente Besuijen insists Aberdeen aim to score “loads of goals” this season to entertain the club’s supporters.

The Dons delivered on that promise with a 5-o rout of Livingston.

Besuijen netted a penalty in Aberdeen’s biggest winning margin since 2017.

The 21-year-old hopes it is a taste of things to come for Jim Goodwin’s rebuilt Reds.

Aberdeen have splashed out more than £1.5 million in transfer fees in an extensive rebuild designed to deliver entertaining, winning football.

Goodwin hopes to make one more signing before the window closes at midnight on Thursday.

Besuijen insists he feels “joy” when the Reds are winning and playing well.

And he wants the Red Army to feel that every game.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates after he makes it 3-0 against Livingston.

He said: “We are Aberdeen, we want to score loads of goals.

“We want to give the fans a show.

“I just want to play well and help the team with what I can do.

“This season I want to score and get assists for goals.

“I want to have joy.

“And when do you get joy?

“When you win and you play a big part in it.

“That is why I love football . I hope we get loads of games like that.”

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates after he makes it 3-0

Penalty and red card incident

Besuijen was at the heart of the incident which turned the game against Livingston.

He closed down defender Jack Fitzwater who had received a slack goal-kick from the keeper.

Besuijen won possession and was then hauled down by Fitzwater who was given a straight red card.

Striker Bojan Miovski netted the spot kick.

Besuijen said: “I ran straight at the guy to press to set the tone for the team to be aggressive.

“I’m happy it caused a pen and a red card.

“When they got the red card it became a little bit easier for us.

“They dropped back and we got more of the ball which allowed us to find more spaces.

“We are happy that we won with loads of goals.”

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen  in action against Livingston.

Miovski wanted Besuijen to take pen

Aberdeen were awarded a second penalty after the break when substitute Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was brought down in the box.

North Macedonian international Miovski is the Dons’ penalty taker.

However he asked Besuijen if he wanted to take the spot kick – which the winger converted.

Besuijen thanked the striker for giving him the penalty kick.

However boss Jim Goodwin confirmed it will not happen again and Miovski will take all penalties going forward.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 4-0 against Livingston.

Besuijen said: “Bojan is our first penalty taker.

“But we have a good link up and are good with each other.

“He looked at me and said ‘I want to give you the ball’.

“That is nice of him.

“The manager said I don’t know why you gave him it.

“But it’s good that he has a lot of confidence in you.”

Aberdeen players celebrate with Ross McRorie after he scored to make it 2-0.

The importance of a ‘hungry’ striker

Aberdeen signed Miovski in a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Capped 10 times by North Macedonia, the 23-year-old has made an immediate impact.

Miovski has netted six goals in his six games for Aberdeen.

Besuijen insists it is great to have a striker who is ‘hungry’ for goals.

And he aims to help him get those goals.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.

He said: “Bojan has settled in well at Aberdeen.

“With the way he plays when running in behind defenders it is a real threat to the opponent.

“It is good for us to have a striker who is always hungry for goals.

“I think I am at my best when I have the ball and I am one versus one against the defender.

“I want to help the team get wins and was happy to do that.

“We need to get consistency and the cup game against Annan is the next one.”








